7 Days of Gift Wrapping Ideas: DIY Polka Dot Gift Paper

The holidays are fast approaching and here at StyleCaster, we’ve got one thing on our minds: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! Whether you’re buying for your mom, your significant other, or even the mailman, you want to make sure to present your present in style. But, after all the thought you put into finding the perfect gift, who has the time for thinking about a beautiful, creative way to wrap it? That’s where we come in. We got our craft on and are thrilled to bring you seven days of DIY gift wrapping ideas!

Today’s adorable gift is covered in perfect white polka dots (or whatever colors you choose!) that look so cute your gift-receivers will be shocked to find out that you made them yourself!

Day 6: DIY Polka Dot Wrapping Paper

Supplies:

1. Pencil with new eraser

2. White ink pad

3. Craft paper

4. Scissors & tape

5. Ribbon

Wrap your present in brown craft paper. Take your pencil and dip the eraser in the white ink pad. Dot the eraser all over the present for a perfect polka dot design. Really, it’s that simple. Tie it together with a bow and you’re all set!