33 DIY Outdoor Photo Booth Ideas for Your Next Party

33 DIY Outdoor Photo Booth Ideas for Your Next Party

DIY Photo Booth Ideas For Outdoor Entertaining
Photo: Run to Radiance

Nothing announces the arrival of summer louder than an outdoor party. Be it on your rooftop or in your backyard, it’s due time to gather all your friends and throw a party you’ll never forget.

And the only way to ensure you truly won’t forget about it? Having a photo booth! Because, come on, when’s the last time you’ve been to a party that didn’t have a photo booth? Best part is they’re so easy to DIY. Photo booths are basically taking our selfies to the next level, so when you do put one together yourself, make sure you also have the best props and backgrounds available to your guests.

Whether you’re planning an outdoor wedding (congrats!), hosting an intimate garden brunch with champagne punch and plenty of flowers, or simply making the most of the weather with casual cocktails, photo booths make every event better—and way more fun.

Here are 33 genius outdoor photo booths to consider while planning your own shindig.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2015.

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Yarn Banners via Creativebug Blog
Yarn Banners

Photo: Creativebug Blog

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | String Up Some Fern via Design Love Fest
String Up Some Fern

Photo: Design Love Fest

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Whimsical via Millay & Young Photography/Style Me Pretty
Whimsical

Photo: Millay & Young Photography/Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Flowing Burlap via Danielle Capito Photography/Style Me Pretty
Flowing Burlap

Photo: Danielle Capito Photography/Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Peekaboo Frames via Michael Radford/100 Layer Cake
Peekaboo Frames

Photo: Michael Radford/100 Layer Cake

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | An Assortment of White Frames via Simply Rosie Photography/Style Me Pretty
An Assortment of White Frames

Photo: Simply Rosie Photography/Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Picture Frames & Flowers via Jonathan Ong/Ruffled
Picture Frames & Flowers

Photo: Jonathan Ong/Ruffled

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | White Curtains via Rachel Swartley
White Curtains

Photo: Rachel Swartley

Use Marshmallows (Yes, Marshmallows)
Use Marshmallows (Yes, Marshmallows)

Photo: Green Wedding Shoes

Balloons & White Pendants
Balloons & White Pendants

Photo: Bldg 25 Blog

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | A Big Luau via The Cheerio Diaries
A Big Luau

Photo: The Cheerio Diaries

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Striped Curtain via Ruffled
Striped Curtain

Photo: Ruffled

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Streamers, Paper Flowers & Garland via The Glitter Guide
Streamers, Paper Flowers & Garland

Photo: The Glitter Guide

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Wood Planks via Wedding Dash
Wood Planks

Photo: Wedding Dash

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Streamers via Something Turquoise
Use Streamers

Photo: Something Turquoise

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Old Doors via Dishfunctional Designs
Old Doors

Photo: Dishfunctional Designs

Foil Door Curtains
Foil Door Curtains

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Vintage Wallpaper via Run to Radiance
Vintage Wallpaper

Photo: Run to Radiance

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Fabric Banner via Your Homebased Mom
Fabric Banner

Photo: Your Homebased Mom

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Vintage Furniture via Elizabeth Anne Designs
Vintage Furniture

Photo: Matt and Angie (Sloan Photographers)/Elizabeth Anne Designs

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Wood Signs and Chalkboards via Boho Weddings
Wood Signs and Chalkboards

Photo: Amelia Strauss (Bound By Photography)/Boho Weddings

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Use Umbrellas via A Subtle Revelry
Use Umbrellas

Photo: A Subtle Revelry

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | A Suspended Picture Frame via
A Suspended Picture Frame

Photo: 13:13 Photography/Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Use Ottomans via Aaron Delesie/The Knot
Ottomans

Photo: Aaron Delesie/The Knot

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Have Plenty of Flowers via Story Mix
Have Plenty of Flowers

Photo: Story Mix Media

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Repurpose an Old Door via Style Me Pretty
Repurpose an Old Door

Photo: Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Peekaboo via Wedding Chicks
Peekaboo

Photo: Wedding Chicks

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | In a Truck Bed via Aaron Delesie/Style Me Pretty
In a Truck Bed

Photo: Aaron Delesie/Style Me Pretty

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Handmade Origami Fan via Cristina Elena Photography/The Knot
Handmade Origami Fans

Photo: Cristina Elena Photography/The Knot

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | A Lace Backdrop via Wedding Chicks
A Lace Backdrop

Photo: Wedding Chicks

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Bales of Hay via The TomKat Studio
Bales of Hay

Photo: The Tomkat Studio

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | XL Chalkboard via Wedding Party App
XL Chalkboard

Photo: Wedding Party App

STYLECASTER | DIY Photo Booth Ideas | Rustic Chic via Wedding Chicks
Rustic Chic

Photo: Wedding Chicks

