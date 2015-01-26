StyleCaster
Get Crafty: 10 DIY Phone Case Tutorials to Try Now

Kristen Bousquet
Ever since the iPhone became surgically attached to our hands, everyone’s must-have accessory has been—what else?—a killer case to carry it in. The only problem? Most cosy upwards of $40, which is a pretty big rip-off for piece of plastic, no?  That’s why, lately, we’re into DIY phone cases.

MORE: Editor’s Pick: A Fendi ‘Karlito’ iPhone Case Worth Saving Up For

Whether you’re into making something girly like a pressed flower case, something neon using leftover Washi tape, or simply testing out your collage skills, making your own phone case is easier than you might think—especially with the help of the amazing tutorials that we’ve come across.

MORE: Big Changes Could be Coming to the iPhone Camera

Ready to start DIYing? Click through the slideshow and see how to make a variety of iPhone cases yourself!

DIY Holiday Glitz Phone Case by Design Sponge

DIY Marble Phone Case by Swell Mayde

DIY Road Map Phone Case by Maps.com

DIY Geometric Phone Case by See That There

DIY Pressed Flower Phone Case by Etsy Blog

DIY Studded Phone Case by Julie Ann Art

DIY Nail Polish Stripe Phone Case by A Beautiful Mess

DIY Washi Tape Phone Case by Washi Tape

DIY Temporary Tattoo Phone Case by Fall For DIY

DIY Real Flower Phone Case by Capture by Lucy

