These DIY Manicure Accessories Give You Salon-Quality Results

Between waking up with bed sheet marks after falling asleep with presumably dry polish or accidentally painting over your practically entire finger rather than just the nail, DIY manicures and pedicures aren’t exactly the most fool-proof at-home beauty endeavor to master outside of the salon. Fortunately, there are plenty of lesser-known DIY manicure hacks and helpful products that you probably didn’t even know existed at your disposable, so can actually achieve professional-looking results without having to shell out the cash at the nail salon.

Now, despite being a self-professed beauty and skincare addict who makes no apologies for investing in my routines, I have zero patience when it comes to doing my own manicures and pedicures, and possess very little talent in this particular arena. However, I also have terribly (and embarrassingly) ticklish feet, so I try to avoid going into the salon for pedicures as much as possible. On the bright side, this aversion to the in-salon pedi’s lead me to find the right tools to refine my craft and make my toes look presentable at the very least.

Whether you prefer traditional lacquers and polishes, powder dip, or gel mani’s and pedi’s there are plenty of under-the-radar game-changers that can help you dodge mishaps, erase errors, and extend the wear time of your painterly efforts.

1. Makartt Nail Base Manicure Studio

This charming set-up is basically like having your own little manicure studio, and aside from being ridiculously cute, it’s also really helpful for keeping your hands stead to you can avoid making mistakes or over-painting.

2. Tweexy Nail Polish Holder Ring

This genius innovation is a major game-changer. The flexible ring helps keep you stable as you paint and reduces the need to go back and fourth between the bottle and your nail as you paint away.

3. Kur Instant Smudge Fix

A smudge or scoff on a fresh mani is one of the biggest beauty disasters imagineable if you ask me, and thankfully this clear polish can help instantly erase these hiccups on semi-wet polish.

4. Bliss Kiss Cuticle Oil Pen

Cracked and dry cuticles are not only unsightly but they can also cause your mani to chip faster. Keeping a travel-friendly pen on hand is not only great post-polish, but it’s also helpful for maintaining your mani.

5. Makartt Nail Dryer

Sure, you can awkwardly try to dry your nails with any old fan, but if you tried this method, you know it usually doesn’t really work. This is especially helpful for the times you’re in a huge rush and simply can’t wait for the paint to dry.