Fashion DIY: A Haute Gothic Floral Bag

Here at LITTLEbird, we love a great Do-it-Yourself opportunity. I picked up an old black leather purse at a flea market in Paris years ago and have been dying to trick it out. The bag only cost me $1, making it the perfect canvas for an experiment. I dont know if I was just waiting for the right time or the right trend, but either way, I am glad that I saved this little guy.
Images courtesy of Miu Miu
LITTLEbird just launched a product line of haute D.I.Y kits called maKeITs that I am really excited about. The latest maKeIT in the series is called F@#!d UP FLORAL. We took our inspiration from the lux, Gothic floral Valentino accessories for fall and added a dash of Miu Miu, twisted granny, and a dollop of Chanel. I figured that since this purse has a touch of Old Lady charm, it would be the perfect fit.
Images courtesy of Valentino
Click through the slideshow to see how we did it!
It seems that most people find Do-It-Yourself projects to be pretty intimidating. The key is to remember that there are no wrong moves. Just try to keep things simple and clean. Chunks of hot glue or unfinished stitching are a dead give away that your bag was crafted in your kitchen. But when you use a few, lux fabrics and a lush color palette the end result can look like an investment piece. Daisy and I chose a dark palette of black, navy, plum and gray to offset the shiny black leather of the bag.
Visit LITTLEbird to get more design ideas and to get dates for our upcoming maKeIT Your Own D.I.Y crafting series featuring some of the fashions top designers and LITTLEbird.
SUPPLIES:
- bag
- fabric scraps
- lace (preferably black)
- fabric rosette pins (you can score a bag of 20 for $5)
- tulle and organza
- rhinestone strands
- needle and thread
- silver wire
- hot glue gun
STEP 1 Get a simple, leather bag from a thrift store or grab an old one from your closet. Try and stick with a solid color like black, gray or brown. The simpler the silhouette, the better. The project is also great with a simple envelope clutch.
STEP 2 Pull together your supplies and an assortment of fabric scraps that offer varying textures and opacity. Even if they are all in the same color, the variety in feel will give the project some depth.
STEP 3 FOUNDATION.
Take your lace and place it over the bag to the desired size of your background. This will be the foundation for your floral clusters. Measure and cut the material keeping in mind a ¼ inch boarder that will be folded over to give a finished edge. Once it is cut, secure with hot glue around the boarder. This is the only hard part of the entire project.
STEP 4 CLUSTER TIME!
Cut several pieces of misshapen tulle or organza and gather it underneath your flower pin. Use the pin backing to secure the cluster or add a few drops of hot glue to seal the deal. We folded an extra layer of a different black lace to make the cluster feel more luxurious. Large clusters can be made around floral pins, while smaller floral shapes can be stitched together by twisting silk and tulle around your finger.
Once you have a few clusters, arrange to your liking. If you want to avoid the new, fresh out of the store look of some of your elements, hit them up with a shot of black matte spray paint. Spray from a distance, pointing towards the ground so that you can achieve a dusty effect. Secure each grouping with needle and thread or with the silver wire. The silver wire can be a great way to keep everything in place while adding some shine.
STEP 5 EMBELLISHMENT!
Daisy had the great idea to use some of the silver wire to create flower shapes that add a bit of quirk to the project. We popped in an unexpected, small patch of pink boucle to make sure everything didnt look too monochromatic. Boucle is the LITTLEbird way to pay homage to one of our inspirations, Madame Coco Chanel. Try stretching or distressing some of the more flexible materials to give a customized look and disguise hard edges from cutting. Our other favorite bit of embellishment is a flashy strand of rhinestones.
You can never go wrong with rhinestones, but sometimes they can look a bit cheap. We encased ours in black, net tubing that we picked up at a local fabric store. It is the perfect way to protect the stones from wear and tear and add another layer of depth. Secure the tubing with one of your wire doodles or with a needle and thread.
STEP 6 FINISHING TOUCHES.
After you finish securing all of your floral and bow clusters to the lace background, survey the bag and see where you need to add a bit more shine. Daisy and I chose to fill in some gaps with flat, silver gems to give a bit of a mirrored effect. Attach to lace with a needle and thread.
STEP 7 CELEBRATE!
Daisy and I like to bask in the glory of our accomplishments and this project in no different. After you have completed your bag, give it a healthy shake to make sure that all elements are firmly attached to your lace and that the lace is fastened to your bag. Once you get the green light, hit the town with your homemade gothic, granny Valentino-ness! ENJOY!
