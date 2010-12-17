Fashion DIY: A Haute Gothic Floral Bag

Here at LITTLEbird, we love a great Do-it-Yourself opportunity. I picked up an old black leather purse at a flea market in Paris years ago and have been dying to trick it out. The bag only cost me $1, making it the perfect canvas for an experiment. I dont know if I was just waiting for the right time or the right trend, but either way, I am glad that I saved this little guy.



Images courtesy of Miu Miu

LITTLEbird just launched a product line of haute D.I.Y kits called maKeITs that I am really excited about. The latest maKeIT in the series is called F@#!d UP FLORAL. We took our inspiration from the lux, Gothic floral Valentino accessories for fall and added a dash of Miu Miu, twisted granny, and a dollop of Chanel. I figured that since this purse has a touch of Old Lady charm, it would be the perfect fit.



Images courtesy of Valentino

It seems that most people find Do-It-Yourself projects to be pretty intimidating. The key is to remember that there are no wrong moves. Just try to keep things simple and clean. Chunks of hot glue or unfinished stitching are a dead give away that your bag was crafted in your kitchen. But when you use a few, lux fabrics and a lush color palette the end result can look like an investment piece. Daisy and I chose a dark palette of black, navy, plum and gray to offset the shiny black leather of the bag.

