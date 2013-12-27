There’s a good chance that you—yes, you—might be feeling a little down this time of year. The holiday parties are coming to a close, the winter is just beginning, and the nights seemingly stretch on with not much to do.
While we absolutely suggest using the cold winter months to catch up on those books you’ve been meaning to crack (these 22 amazing novels won’t read themselves, people), or tucking into a season of a buzzy show (What? You still haven’t started “Breaking Bad?!” ), there’s also another fabulous way to pass the time that’s both easy and fun: DIY projects.
All it takes is a quick trip to your local crafts or hardware store and access to a computer to check out the seriously amazing do-it-yourself blogs that are out there, and you’re all set. From making your own wrapping paper or decorative accents, to creating cool jewelry and other fashion items, the hours will fly by—and you’ll have some cool stuff to show for it!
We scoured our favorite blogs for 16 fashionable (and easy) DIY projects to keep you busy all winter—and also provided bookmark-ready links to the project’s tutorials. Happy DIYing!
We're loving blogger and author Geneva Vanderzeil's simple, chic, minimalist frame (and her successul blog A Pair and a Spare) that only takes a few minutes to make using pieces of wood, tape, paint, and some string!
Photo via A Pair and a Spare
How original is this fabulous nameplate wallet created by blogger and author Jenni Radosevich of I Spy DIY? The best part: It barely takes any time to make! Find out how here.
Photo via I Spy DIY
One thing that's consistently lacking: Wrapping paper that's not dresadfully ugly or totally cliche. The perfect solution: This splatter-print paper we spotted on DIY blog Sprinkles & Springs (which lays out a visual guide on how to perfectly splatter the paint, and also some useful tips to make it look artistic, not messy). You'll need solid wrapping paper and/or paper gift bags, some paint and a paintbrush.
Image via Sprinkles & Springs
We're obsessed with blogger and author Jenni Radosevich's simple and chic safety pin bracelet (and her wildly successul blog I Spy DIY) that only takes a few minutes to make using chain, a safety pin, some jump rings and wire cutter. Gorgeous!
Photo via I Spy DIY
We're beyond impressed with this rad do-it-yourself lamp created by blog High on DIY in partership with 3M's Scotch Colors and Patterns Duct Tape. It's surprisingly simple to make, and comprehensive instructions can be found here!
Photo via High on DIY
In recent years, designers like Alexander Wang and VPL have propelled the thick-strapped meant-to-be-seen sporty bra into the forefront. Ivania Carpio, the gal behind super-sleek, minimalist blog Love Aesthetics demonstrates how to DIY your own using an old strapless bra, some elastic and a needle and thread. Cool and cost-effective.
Image via Love Aesthetics
Fall 2013 runways had all eyes above the neck, as ear cuffs emerged as a major new way to accessorize. And if the spring collections are any indication, our lobes will continue to enjoy the spotlight next season, too! Blog Sorelle in Style came up with a way to DIY your own punky version to rock now and wear through spring.
Photo via Sorelle in Style