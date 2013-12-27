StyleCaster
Share

16 Fashionable (and Easy) DIY Projects to Keep You Busy All Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Fashionable (and Easy) DIY Projects to Keep You Busy All Winter

by
16 Fashionable (and Easy) DIY Projects to Keep You Busy All Winter
16 Start slideshow

There’s a good chance that you—yes, you—might be feeling a little down this time of year. The holiday parties are coming to a close, the winter is just beginning, and the nights seemingly stretch on with not much to do.

While we absolutely suggest using the cold winter months to catch up on those books you’ve been meaning to crack (these 22 amazing novels won’t read themselves, people), or tucking into a season of a buzzy show (What? You still haven’t started “Breaking Bad?!” ), there’s also another fabulous way to pass the time that’s both easy and fun: DIY projects.

All it takes is a quick trip to your local crafts or hardware store and access to a computer to check out the seriously amazing do-it-yourself blogs that are out there, and you’re all set. From making your own wrapping paper or decorative accents, to creating cool jewelry and other fashion items, the hours will fly by—and you’ll have some cool stuff to show for it!

We scoured our favorite blogs for 16 fashionable (and easy) DIY projects to keep you busy all winter—and also provided bookmark-ready links to the project’s tutorials. Happy DIYing!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

All you'll need is a pack of embroidery thread and some time on your hands to make a slew of colorful friendship bracelets. Check out Honestly...WTF's amazingly simple how-to guide that outlines methods to create various patterns and ways to add embellishments. 

Image via Honestly...WTF

You're probaby aware that slip-on sneakers were all the rage this year, replacing wedge kicks as the must-have sporty shoe of 2013. The only problem? We all seemed to rocking the same types (leopard, checkered Vans, print Givenchy vesrions.) That's why we're loving this easy-to-make iridescent slip-in pair created by the reigning queen of DIY Erica Domesek of P.S—I Made This... Here's how to create your own pair!

Photo via P.S—I Made This...

We're loving blogger and author Geneva Vanderzeil's simple, chic, minimalist frame (and her successul blog A Pair and a Spare) that only takes a few minutes to make using pieces of wood, tape, paint, and some string! 

Photo via A Pair and a Spare

Smoking slippers were one of the year's biggest trends—and from the looks of it—they're not going anywhere. While you can find a chic pair anywhere from Zara to Barneys, why not make your own using an applique of your choice? Check out this awesomely simple tutorial from DIY blogger Kristen Turner of Glitter 'N Glue 

Photo via Glitter 'N Glue

How original is this fabulous nameplate wallet created by blogger and author Jenni Radosevich of I Spy DIY? The best part: It barely takes any time to make! Find out how here.  

Photo via I Spy DIY

Making your own super-modern wall art is a cinch when it's made with (free!) paint swatches. To learn how to make it, head over to compulsively-readable lifestyle and DIY blog A Beautiful Mess. 

Photo via A Beautiful Mess

One thing that's consistently lacking: Wrapping paper that's not dresadfully ugly or totally cliche. The perfect solution: This splatter-print paper we spotted on DIY blog Sprinkles & Springs (which lays out a visual guide on how to perfectly splatter the paint, and also some useful tips to make it look artistic, not messy). You'll need solid wrapping paper and/or paper gift bags, some paint and a paintbrush. 

Image via Sprinkles & Springs

We're obsessed with blogger and author Jenni Radosevich's simple and chic safety pin bracelet (and her wildly successul blog I Spy DIY) that only takes a few minutes to make using chain, a safety pin, some jump rings and wire cutter. Gorgeous!

Photo via I Spy DIY

And because we're still into the layered-bracelet look, why not make this jump-ring bracelet after your safety pin project? Kristen Turnerof Glitter 'N Glue has a remarkably easy tutorial here! 

Photo via Glitter 'N Glue

We're beyond impressed with this rad do-it-yourself lamp created by blog High on DIY in partership with 3M's Scotch Colors and Patterns Duct Tape. It's surprisingly simple to make, and comprehensive instructions can be found here!

Photo via High on DIY 

A bejeweled hiar comb is an instant way to dress up loose waves or messy buns, and this DIY on blog Love Maegan is incredibly easy to follow.

Photo via Love, Maegan

In recent years, designers like Alexander Wang and VPL have propelled the thick-strapped meant-to-be-seen sporty bra into the forefront. Ivania Carpio, the gal behind super-sleek, minimalist blog Love Aesthetics demonstrates how to DIY your own using an old strapless bra, some elastic and a needle and thread. Cool and cost-effective. 

Image via Love Aesthetics

You'll flip when you see how easy it is to make this adorable heart-print blanket created by the gals behind compulsively-readable lifestyle and DIY blog A Beautiful Mess. All you'll need: paint, scissors, a paintbrush, cardboard and cork. Oh, and an inexpensive blanket (head to your local Target or grab one of those old throws nobody ever uses in your linen closet). 

Photo via A Beautiful Mess

Why not start the new work or school year with a cool DIY notebook? Head over to Wit & Whistle to learn how to make 'em using cool rubber stamps!

Photo via Wit & Whistle

 

These super-stylish utility rope bracelets require a few more tools than some other projects on our list, but they're still fairly easy to recreate if you have some time on your hands this winter! Head over to Honestly WTF for a detailed tutorial now

Photo via Honestly WTF

Fall 2013 runways had all eyes above the neck, as ear cuffs emerged as a major new way to accessorize. And if the spring collections are any indication, our lobes will continue to enjoy the spotlight next season, too! Blog Sorelle in Style came up with a way to DIY your own punky version to rock now and wear through spring.

Photo via Sorelle in Style

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 8 Best Eyeshadows as Brow Powders

The 8 Best Eyeshadows as Brow Powders
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share