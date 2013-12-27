There’s a good chance that you—yes, you—might be feeling a little down this time of year. The holiday parties are coming to a close, the winter is just beginning, and the nights seemingly stretch on with not much to do.

While we absolutely suggest using the cold winter months to catch up on those books you’ve been meaning to crack (these 22 amazing novels won’t read themselves, people), or tucking into a season of a buzzy show (What? You still haven’t started “Breaking Bad?!” ), there’s also another fabulous way to pass the time that’s both easy and fun: DIY projects.

All it takes is a quick trip to your local crafts or hardware store and access to a computer to check out the seriously amazing do-it-yourself blogs that are out there, and you’re all set. From making your own wrapping paper or decorative accents, to creating cool jewelry and other fashion items, the hours will fly by—and you’ll have some cool stuff to show for it!

We scoured our favorite blogs for 16 fashionable (and easy) DIY projects to keep you busy all winter—and also provided bookmark-ready links to the project’s tutorials. Happy DIYing!