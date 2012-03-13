DIY Dilemma: What Do You Do With Leftover Wallpaper?

Have you ever splurged on some totally adorable wallpaper from the likes of Anthropologie or Pottery Barn? The patterns are too cute to pass up and your small studio apartment could use a little sprucing up, right? But either you buy way too much or you decide that you like the look of it on only half the room anyway (it’s more “artistic”) and now the paper is sitting around, a mean reminder of an unnecessary splurge. We’ve all been there.

But thanks to a little thing we lovingly call DIY, there is a purpose and a use for every leftover you can get your hands on. We’ve turned old pumps into cute, on-trend shoes, embellished collars to add to a plain old t-shirt and now … we bring you crafting a la wallpaper. Whether you decide to add a little flair to a drab area of your house or provide yourself some incentive to get organized at work with decorated office supplies, we have an option that’ll work for you. So click through the slideshow above for our take on how to have a little DIY fun with some cute wallpaper patterns.

