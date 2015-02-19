How to Recreate Delpozo’s Oversized Headband

The first thing that probably comes to mind when you look at Delpozo’s gorgeous clothing: “I want everything.” The second (and much more depressing) thought: “I can’t afford a single thing.” Indeed, the label’s pieces typically start in the $2,000 range and go up from there. Sigh.

Delpozo’s Creative Director Josep Font put out a pretty incredible Fall 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, that included items like structured Yves Klein blue cape dresses and neon sequin column gowns, but what really caught our attention were the seriously chic headbands that all the models sported.

When we got a closer look backstage, we realized that they were actually structured wool scarves.

While these exact headbands probably won’t end up in your closet, they’re pretty easy to copy yourself using a simple scarf.

To do it, start with a square scarf in a solid color (we suggest hunting around for something that’s a silk and polyester blend so it feels a little thicker). We found the below option from Roberto Cavalli ($75; available at Yoox) that perfectly fits the bill.

Next, start by folding the scarf’s opposite corners in to meet each other, and then fold those same sides in again. Hermès has a great graphic on how to do this (pictured below). With your hair in a low ponytail (just like the models at Delpozo), wrap the scarf around your head, tying it around your ponytail in a knot, making sure to leave plenty of the scarf’s ends out to get the look. Secure the scarf by your ears with bobby pins to keep it in place.

And there you have it, a totally easy trick that you can use to Delpozo-ify anything in your closet from a cute cocktail dress, to pair of paints and a blazer, to an evening gown.