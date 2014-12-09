7 Days of Gift Wrapping Ideas: DIY Confetti Dipped Presents

The holidays are fast approaching and here at StyleCaster, we’ve got one thing on our minds: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! Whether you’re buying for your mom, your significant other, or even the mailman, you want to make sure to present your present in style. But, after all the thought you put into finding the perfect gift, who has the time for thinking about a beautiful, creative way to wrap it? That’s where we come in. We got our craft on and are thrilled to bring you seven days of DIY gift wrapping ideas!

Today we are going to show you how to create a beautiful confetti-dipped present. It only takes 3 surprisingly simple steps, and will end up looking totally unique!

Day 2: Confetti Dipped Present

Supplies:

1. Double sided tape

2. Craft Paper

3. Confetti

4. Scissors

First, wrap your gift in simple craft paper in the color of your choosing—we like brown, black, or white the best as neutral colors will allow your confetti detail to be center stage. Second, cover the bottom third (or half depending on the size of the gift) in double sided tape. Spread your confetti out on the table and then dip your present into the pile. Finally, press firmly and dip it into the pile a few times so that you can make sure to cover every inch of the tape. Repeat on all the sides and you’ll end up with a whimsical confetti dipped present. For a fun twist, you can also use flakes of tinsel, colored paper circles, or sequins!

See below for a step-by-step guide on how to do this yourself:

