22 Genius DIY Chandelier Ideas For Decorating On a Budget

Is there anything chicer than a chandelier? We think not. After all, when it comes to decor, lighting can make or break a home’s vibe. Go shopping for a statement chandelier though, whether an industrial piece, or a shabby-chic inspired version, and you’ll quickly realize that a great lighting fixture is going to cost you, big time.

MORE: 50 DIY Decorating Tips Every Girl Should Know

Luckily, some of our favorite DIY bloggers are on the case, and they’ve created some truly spectacular lighting pieces that just about anyone can recreate.

MORE: 15 Genius DIY Bathroom Storage Ideas

Here, our 22 favorites—from a Moroccan-inspired candle chandelier to a glamorous beaded style that only costs $11 to make. Happy crafting!

1. The Industrial Chandelier

Create an industrial yet colorful DIY chandelier using a mix of lightbulbs and bulb cages. Daily Candy created this masterpiece inspired by the work of design guru Rich Brilliant Willing, which would look utterly perfect in a modern home.

2.The Moroccan Inspired Chandelier

Love the cool lighting that you often come across in Moroccan-inspired spaces? It turns out creating it yourself might be easier than you think. Vintage Revivals created this candle lantern, which can be assembled in just three steps.

3. The Plant Chandelier

What could be better than a hanging chandelier of plants? The Zen of Making must have agreed, because they created this Air Plant Chandelier with not much more than air plants, wire, and clear glass containers. One of the coolest things we’ve seen in a while.

4. The Floral Chandelier

This DIY chandelier is perfect for a wedding, or a party, or just because. Oh Happy Day created this with just straws, paper flowers, and paper stars.

5. The Having a Ball Chandelier

Looking for a seriously colorful chandelier, than look no further than this piece created by One Charming Party using honeycomb paper sheets.

6. The Painted Brass Chandelier

Painting that boring old chandelier you’ve had forever is a great and easy way to turn an eyesore into a design masterpiece. Don’t shy away from really bright colors like pink or baby blue, like Little Green Notebook did here.

7. The “Shell” Chandelier

Floating shell chandeliers have become a de rigueur item at many pricey design stores. Design Sponge created a similar look using wax paper. Just as chic as far as we are concerned.

8. The Beaded Chandelier

Turn inexpensive beads into a serious statement chandelier like Dollar Store Crafts did here for a mere $11. Don’t be afraid to experiment with color, too.

9. The Wine Cork Chandelier

Who would have thought that all of those corks that have lying around could be put to good use? The creatives behind Mox & Fodder created this incredible DIY wine cork chandelier, that is surprisingly easy to replicate yourself. And it makes for a great excuse to drink more wine, so win, win.

10. The Gold Fringe Chandelier

Looking to create a festive chandelier for a party? 100 Layer Cake created this gorgeously fun chandelier using gold foil paper, and it is about as cute as it gets.

11. The Rustic Wheel Chandelier

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a chandelier that looks like it was ripped from the ceiling of an old farmhouse, in fact, you can DIY the look. Black Oak Studios created this incredible wagon wheel chandelier, and you can too.

12. The Wooden Bead Chandelier

Create the perfect bohemian chandelier using a mix of painted beads. Life on Virginia Street simply attached the beads to pre-bought chandelier. Pretty genius and easy to boot.

13. The Bling Chandelier

Glamorous, colorful, and modern, what is not to love about this chandelier created by Brassy Apple made with wire hanging baskets.

14. The Drum Shade Chandelier

Create an Art Deco inspired chandelier using a lamp shade and Greek key trim like Bliss At Home did for just $20.

15. The String Chandelier

Great for outdoor entertaining, or even as a decor piece in a dining room, these string chandeliers, created by Ruffled Blog were created using balloons believe it or not.

16. The Edison Chandelier

Drop lighting couldn’t be hotter right now. Lia Griffith created this statement lighting fixture to pretty spectacular results.

17. The Mason Jar Chandelier

Those mason jars in the back of your pantry are good for more than sipping lemonade from come summer, you can turn them into a chandelier. Kara Paslay Design created this pretty impressive chandelier using mason jars.

18. The Wine Barrel Chandelier

Use old wine barrel rings to create a chandelier like the DIY masters over at Nepacena did. This piece would look great in a range of homes.

19. The Lace Chandelier

Turn a hanging planter basket into a retro chic lace chandelier, just like College Life DIY did. Obsessed? We don’t blame you.

20. The Nautical Rope Chandelier

Adding rope to your chandelier creates a fun, nautical inspired lighting piece. Luckily, you don’t have to go out and buy and entirely new chandelier to achieve this look. Remodelaholic created the look with an old chandelier and Jute cord bought from Wal-Mart.

21. The Bird Cage Chandelier

Bird cage’s have been popping up in fashionable homes as home decor accessories. A fun twist on the trend? Turning a bird cage into a chandelier like Design Sponge did.

22. The Paint Swatch Chandelier

A chandelier made with paint swatches and some ribbon couldn’t be prettier. Hey Gorgeous Events created this amazing piece, which looks quite easy to assemble.