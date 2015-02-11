How to Turn an Old Book into a New Clutch

You might have noticed that book bags—quite literally bags that are made to look like books—are having a fashion moment, often popping up on red carpets, on your favorite high-end shopping sites, and in the hands of street style stars.

If you’re a fan, you also might have noticed that the really good ones—we’re talking Charlotte Olympia, Kate Spade, and Olympia Le-Tan—aren’t cheap. Quite the opposite: Le-Tan’s embroidered styles go for nearly $2,000.

So, what’s a girl to do when faced with the desire for a piece of fashion, but not the budget? DIY that sh*t.

While browsing one of our favorite blogs, A Beautiful Mess, we found a do-it-yourself tutorial that illustrates how to turn an old book (we suggest trolling thrift stores for vintage finds) into a rad clutch—and there’s no sewing required.

Head over to A Beautiful Mess now to see how to do it—it’s really easy!