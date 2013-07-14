How To Make Your Own Distressed Denim Shorts

Around here, we’re pretty fascinated with the DIY phenomenon, especially when it comes to fashion and lifestyle. There’s something incredibly satisfying about the ability to see something you like and recreate it yourself, or have the creative smarts to dream up ways to make something you’re simply not finding anywhere else. That’s why we decided to catch up with a few of our favorite DIY bloggers throughout the month to get the scoop on things like what prompted them to start creating, what’s been their favorite projects to date, and what projects have particularly challenging.

Next up, Hong Kong-based-based DIY blogger Geneva Vanderzeil of A Pair & A Spare whose inspiring blog is filled with ingenious projects that span everything from home decor to runway-inspired fashion, such as Balenciaga-style ruffled skirts, Céline-inspired bags, and wrap skirts in the style of Proenza Schouler. Here, Geneva not only filled us in on how she got her DIY start, but also provided us with a cool project to try: A pair of perfectly-distressed denim shorts. Read on!

StyleCaster: What made you start DIYing? Were you always crafty?

Geneva Vanderzeil: I’ve always been creative when it comes to fashion—I started my blog to share that with people.

What’s been your favorite/most satisfying project to date?

At the moment, I’m loving anything transparent, so my clutch, satchel and cuffs are pretty special to me.

What’s been the most challenging project?

Sewing projects are the hardest ones, but often the most satisfying!

What types of projects to your suggest for beginner DIYers?

Start with removable attachments to shoes and bags—that way you won’t be scared [of] ruining the original piece.

What’s your dream DIY project?

A whole house to makeover!

Why do you think fashion and lifestyle DIYing has become so popular?

People are always on the lookout for things that help them look great without blowing their budget.

When you’re not DIYing, what are you up to?

I love hiking, reading and cooking, although most of my time is taken up with DIYing.

How do you decide if something is worth making, as opposed to just buying?

If it’s worth having it’s worth making.

Click through the gallery above to see Geneva’s tips on how to make your distressed denim shorts!