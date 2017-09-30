StyleCaster
15 Easy Bathroom Storage Ideas That Don't Scream 'DIY'

15 Easy Bathroom Storage Ideas That Don’t Scream ‘DIY’

15 Easy Bathroom Storage Ideas That Don’t Scream ‘DIY’
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

When I hear the phrase “DIY,” my eyes glaze over the same way they do when people start talking about 401ks: No matter how I try, I’m just not interested, and I probably never will be on more than a minimally polite level. What I am interested in, though, is keeping my apartment organized—no small challenge in the tiny one I live in—and doing it affordably.

Thankfully, these particular smart, simple DIY storage solutions won’t make me (or you) cringe—because they look nothing like something made by an adolescent having a crafty phase. From creative ways to store towels to low-energy solutions, you’ll want to steal all 15 of these strategies for your own bathroom.

Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.

1 of 15
Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | use a coat rack to hang towels in a cool modern bathroom

Use a cool coat rack to hang towels.

Nicole Ramsay/Inside Out

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | industrial style under sink storage

Install a counter with open shelving under your sink—and don't bother finishing the wood for a raw, industrial-cool storage space.

Shannon McGrath/Inside Out

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | roll up towels to fit on shelves

Instead of taking up precious wall space by hanging towels, try rolling them up tightly and storing them on easy-to-reach shelves.

Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | towel basket in jade bathroom

Keep clean towels in a basket by the tub or shower.

Jenny Wolf Interiors

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | basket storage for a minimalist bathroom

Use a pretty basket to keep random products and objects in one place, and out of sight.

Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | small shelves in a white bathroom with his and her sinks

Instead of letting necessities like tissues, soap, lotion, and plants clutter up countertops, install small, unobtrusive shelving units so they're accessible but not in the way.

Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | towel storage ideas in a wooden bathroom

Use a small wooden basin or catch-all for towels that need to be washed.

Daniella Witte

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | organizing tray for bathroom countertop

Use a small tray to cluster toiletries together—it makes your countertops look sleeker and more organized.

Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | use hooks for extra storage wherever you can find space

Install hooks on the wall and even on shelves under the vanity mirror so you can tame miscellany like clothing hangers and jewelry.

Daniella de Witte

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | unconventional storage solutions for small bathrooms

Try using unconventional storage methods from other spaces in the bathroom—office filing cabinets, for instance, work nicely here.

Nordic Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | ceiling high shelves for extra storage

Install shelves (they can be freestanding ones you hang yourself) all the way up to the ceiling in one color, to keep toiletries and towels.

Jenny Wolf Interiors

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | DIY low wall hooks for the bathroom

Place hooks not just at shoulder-height, but also on the low side, to make the most of wall space.

Nordic Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | standing towel storage in the bathroom

Store towels in a standing basin.

Megan Pflug Designs

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | make unused space into shelves for extra storage

Use little nooks and build-in spaces as shelves for makeup and toiletries—plus, trays, baskets, and hooks!

Tia Borgsmidt/Nordic Design

Stylecaster | DIY Bathroom Storage | use a wire basket for storage for a cool industrial look

Store larger bathroom items in a wire basket instead of a tray.

Nordic Design

