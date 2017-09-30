15 Easy Bathroom Storage Ideas That Don’t Scream ‘DIY’

When I hear the phrase “DIY,” my eyes glaze over the same way they do when people start talking about 401ks: No matter how I try, I’m just not interested, and I probably never will be on more than a minimally polite level. What I am interested in, though, is keeping my apartment organized—no small challenge in the tiny one I live in—and doing it affordably.

Thankfully, these particular smart, simple DIY storage solutions won’t make me (or you) cringe—because they look nothing like something made by an adolescent having a crafty phase. From creative ways to store towels to low-energy solutions, you’ll want to steal all 15 of these strategies for your own bathroom.

Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.