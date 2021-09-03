Dixie D’Amelio Is One of TikTok’s Highest-Paid Stars—Here’s How Her Net Worth Compares to Charli

With over 50 million followers, it’s easy to see why Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth makes her one of the richest creators on TikTok. But how much does Dixie make from TikTok, exactly?

Well, in order to understand how Dixie became one of the social media platform’s top earners, we have to take a look back on how she got to where she is today in the first place. Even before she became TikTok royalty, Dixie came from a place of influence. The TikTok creator, who was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on August 12, 2001, is the eldest daughter of Marc D’Amelio, a former Republican Connecticut senate candidate, and Heidi D’Amelio, a former model and photographer. Dixie also has a younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, who has a whopping 123 million TikTok followers and counting.

In September 2021, Hulu released a docuseries about Dixie and her family titled The D’Amelio Show, which chronicles the family’s lives and careers in Los Angeles. In the premiere episode of the Hulu reality series, Dixie opened up about the pressures she’s faced since entering the social media spotlight.

“Tea-pages and negative comments and checking who is talking about me every day is a big part of my anxiety,” she explained. “I do try to hide those feelings by putting out a strong face but I do get very upset.”

Dixie went on to add, “Everyone just picks apart every single thing I do and the way I look,” she said. “It hurts so much. Everyone else can show emotions or talk about things and everyone supports them but anytime I talk about literal shit I’ve been through, it doesn’t matter and it just turns into a joke.”

The TikTok star’s comments prove that there is always a cost to viral fame. But how much is enough to make it all worthwhile? Read on to learn how much is Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth—including how much she makes on TikTok, Instagram and more.

How much does Dixie D’Amelio make from TikTok?

Dixie first began posting on TikTok in 2019 alongside her sister, Charli. Together, the pair shared lip-syncing and comedy skits, which quickly grew viral in popularity. “I just try to show my personality, because I’m not a dancer, and a big portion of [TikTok] is dancing. And also, Charli and I are two different people, and we’ve always tried to never be in competition,” D’Amelio told Insider in 2020. “I don’t want to do what she’s doing. I don’t want to be a dancer, because that’s her thing and I have my thing.”

So, we know Dixie has a different strategy than her sister, Charli—but how does this configure into her net worth? Though she has fewer followers, Dixie remains one of the highest-paid creators on TikTok. According to Forbes, Dixie earned a whopping $2.9 million from partnership deals with brands like Hollister and Morphe in 2020. This puts her right behind her younger sister Charli, who made $4 million in her first year on TikTok from sponsorship deals with brands like EOS Cosmetics, Dunkin’ and Sabra Hummus. All-in-all, Dixie ranks in third place among TikTok’s highest earners (the record for highest-paid TikTok creator is currently held by Addison Rae, per Forbes.)

What is Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth in 2021?

So how much is Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dixie is worth $3 million, which includes the money she makes from TikTok, her sponsorship deals and music career. Dixie released her first single, “Be Happy,” in June 2020. The track, which accumulated over 86 million streams, became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube upon its release. Dixie also makes money from her reality TV show with her family, The D’Amelio Show, which premiered in September 2021.

The D’Amelio Show is available to stream on Hulu.

