The Dixie Chicks Cover Miley’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ and It’s Better Than the Original

When we first heard Miley Cyrus‘ now-ubiquitous ballad “Wrecking Ball,” we envisioned the vaguely twangy, weepy tune as a song more appropriate for Dolly Parton or someone of her rootsy-country caliber. Turns out, we were right on the money: the Dixie Chicks covered the song at their concert in London, and the results are amazing, and—sorry, Miley—better than the original.

Since they got in trouble (and that’s putting it mildly) for publicly slamming then-President George W. Bush, the Dallas-founded country trio has been relatively silent. But they’re still touring, and they brought the house down with their riveting performance of Miley’s power ballad. It just makes it all the more obvious that the song was basically meant to be a country tune.

Check out the clip below, and we dare you not to re-play the country-fied version in your head all day long.