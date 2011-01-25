Diversity On The Runway: Givenchy Couture’s All Asian Lineup

It’s safe to say we called this one: At the epoch of the Eastern takeover (think more beauty, less politics), Riccardo Tisci commanded our attention again by casting an all-Asian line up for Givenchy’s Haute Couture show, featuring six of the ten models we’ve been keeping on our radar.

Ming Xi, Fei Fei Sun, Liu Wen, Shu Pei Qin, Du Juan, Ai Tominaga and Tao Okamoto all donned middle parts and a neutral makeup palette for the fashion house’s first couture collection sans-black since, well, forever.

Inspired by Japanese robot toys and Butoh Dancer Kazuo Ohno, the ten-dress collection featured elaborately ethereal pastels and hand-cut matte sequins fit for a castle-bound romance, helmets included. With unexpected architectural touches and pops of color, each swoon-worthy design’s silhouette cascades to the floor.

Tisci is notoriously innovative when it comes to casting. Remember when he called upon his transgender assistant Lea T. to star in the brand’s Fall 2010 campaign? Or when he featured albino model Stephen Thompson for his SS11 ads? The man’s onto something.

Casting an entirely transatlantic line up is a first for the brand, but (fingers crossed!) it has major trend-potential.

