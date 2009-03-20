Divas Wanted

Beyonce – Diva (New)

Every day at about 5pm, Carol Han starts blasting Beyonce. For a while it was “Halo”, but now we’ve moved on to “Diva” and since it’s Friday, it is time to start things a little early today.Take a moment to channel your inner diva with these fringed glasses from BLESS. They may not exactly be Pugh, but then again what is. I also suggest practicing your best stomping strut to make the chains sway just so.