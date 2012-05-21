A Little Ditty About Josh (Jackson) & Diane (Kruger): My Favorite Couple’s Cannes Diary

While the title of this article may imply that they are two American kids growin’ up in the heartland (if you don’t get the John Cougar Mellencamp reference, you honestly have no business reading this in the first place), they are not. In fact, Diane Kruger is a German born beauty queen who somehow ended up shacking up with my boy Pacey from Dawson’s Creek. Yes, for the past six years, Diane and Joshua Jackson have been in a glorious relationship filled with photo opps, red carpets but most importantly what seems like mutual admiration and love.

While Kruger has had a slew of high profile roles like Inglourious Basterds, many don’t know her for her acting career (look, not all of us can have as memorable roles as Josh as a bleached blonde gay drug dealer in Cruel Intentions). However, all of my friends (at least the ones that matter) have noticed her exceedingly superior style. Obviously, her close relationship with Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t hurt — as she is generally clad in serious Chanel ensembles.

This year, she is upping her industry credibility by appearing on the board of the Cannes Film Festival. Her devoted (and bashful) man friend has been by her side the whole time decked out in sleek Calvin Klein suits and enviable Lanvin loafers. I don’t know which one of them I like more.

Take a look at the gallery above for how the cutest couple in all of the land is taking France by storm!