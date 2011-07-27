Ditch the Liquid Calories: 10 Drinks That Will Make You Fat!

I’ve pretty much sustained myself on H20, coffee and Diet Coke since I was about fifteen, so the idea of liquid calories is actually quite a scary and foreign concept to me. It never made sense to me why someone would opt for a sugar-filled, high-calorie drink over something delicious like a cupcake or candy bar. If you’re going to take in the calories anyway, then at least make it worthwhile and eat solid food.
My only conclusion to this baffling question is that people just don’t know. But not to worry, Eat This Not That has come up with a list of 20 of the worst drinks in America. It’s time to get educated, so click through for ten fattening drinks along with their sugar or carb equivalents. Check out the complete list at Menshealth.com.
Photos via Menshealth
Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha with Whipped Cream (venti, 20 fl oz)
660 calories
22 g fat (15 g saturated)
95 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 8½ scoops Edys Slow Churned Rich and Creamy Coffee Ice Cream
SoBe Green Tea (1 bottle, 20 fl oz)
240 calories
0 g fat
61 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 4 slices Sara Lee Cherry Pie
Rockstar Energy Drink (1 can, 16 fl oz)
280 calories
0 g fat
62 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 6 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino (1 bottle, 13.7 fl oz)
290 calories
4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated)
45 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 32 Nilla Wafers
Sierra Nevada Bigfoot (1 bottle, 12 fl oz)
330 calories
0 g fat
32.1 g carbohydrates
9.6% alcohol
Carbohydrate Equivalent: 12-pack of Michelob Ultra
Arizona Kiwi Strawberry (1 can, 23 fl oz)
345 calories
0 g fat
81 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 7 bowls of Froot Loops
Starbucks White Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream (venti, 20 fl oz)
520 calories
16 g fat (11 g saturated)
75 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 9 Strawberry Rice Krispie Treats
Così Double Oh! Arctic Mocha (gigante, 23 fl oz)
662 calories
26 g fat (15 g saturated)
88 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 19 Oreo Cookies
Dairy Queen Caramel MooLatte (24 fl oz)
870 calories
24 g fat (19 g saturated, 1 g trans)
112 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 12 Dunkin Donuts Bavarian Kreme Doughnuts
McDonalds Triple Thick Chocolate Shake (large, 32 fl oz)
1,160 calories
27 g fat (16 g saturated, 2 g trans)
168 g sugars
Sugar Equivalent: 13 McDonalds Baked Hot Apple Pies