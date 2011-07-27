Ditch the Liquid Calories: 10 Drinks That Will Make You Fat!

I’ve pretty much sustained myself on H20, coffee and Diet Coke since I was about fifteen, so the idea of liquid calories is actually quite a scary and foreign concept to me. It never made sense to me why someone would opt for a sugar-filled, high-calorie drink over something delicious like a cupcake or candy bar. If you’re going to take in the calories anyway, then at least make it worthwhile and eat solid food.

My only conclusion to this baffling question is that people just don’t know. But not to worry, Eat This Not That has come up with a list of 20 of the worst drinks in America. It’s time to get educated, so click through for ten fattening drinks along with their sugar or carb equivalents. Check out the complete list at Menshealth.com.

Photos via Menshealth