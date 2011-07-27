StyleCaster
Ditch the Liquid Calories: 10 Drinks That Will Make You Fat!

I’ve pretty much sustained myself on H20, coffee and Diet Coke since I was about fifteen, so the idea of liquid calories is actually quite a scary and foreign concept to me. It never made sense to me why someone would opt for a sugar-filled, high-calorie drink over something delicious like a cupcake or candy bar. If you’re going to take in the calories anyway, then at least make it worthwhile and eat solid food.

My only conclusion to this baffling question is that people just don’t know. But not to worry, Eat This Not That has come up with a list of 20 of the worst drinks in America. It’s time to get educated, so click through for ten fattening drinks along with their sugar or carb equivalents. Check out the complete list at Menshealth.com.

Photos via Menshealth

1 of 10

Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha with Whipped Cream (venti, 20 fl oz)
660 calories
22 g fat (15 g saturated)
95 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 8½ scoops Edys Slow Churned Rich and Creamy Coffee Ice Cream

SoBe Green Tea (1 bottle, 20 fl oz)
240 calories
0 g fat
61 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 4 slices Sara Lee Cherry Pie

Rockstar Energy Drink (1 can, 16 fl oz)
280 calories
0 g fat
62 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 6 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino (1 bottle, 13.7 fl oz)
290 calories
4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated)
45 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 32 Nilla Wafers

Sierra Nevada Bigfoot (1 bottle, 12 fl oz)
330 calories
0 g fat
32.1 g carbohydrates
9.6% alcohol

Carbohydrate Equivalent: 12-pack of Michelob Ultra

Arizona Kiwi Strawberry (1 can, 23 fl oz)
345 calories
0 g fat
81 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 7 bowls of Froot Loops

Starbucks White Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream (venti, 20 fl oz)
520 calories
16 g fat (11 g saturated)
75 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 9 Strawberry Rice Krispie Treats

Così Double Oh! Arctic Mocha (gigante, 23 fl oz)
662 calories
26 g fat (15 g saturated)
88 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 19 Oreo Cookies

Dairy Queen Caramel MooLatte (24 fl oz)
870 calories
24 g fat (19 g saturated, 1 g trans)
112 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 12 Dunkin Donuts Bavarian Kreme Doughnuts

McDonalds Triple Thick Chocolate Shake (large, 32 fl oz)
1,160 calories
27 g fat (16 g saturated, 2 g trans)
168 g sugars

Sugar Equivalent: 13 McDonalds Baked Hot Apple Pies

