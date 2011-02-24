Ditch The Four Loko, Try These Energy Drinks Instead!

Cocaine, Burn, Crunk, Full Throttle, Four Loko Do those really sound like the names of anything you’d want to put into your body? Yeah, me neither! But the way I’ve been feeling lately, I’m on the verge of desperation. My daily coffees aren’t doing the trick anymore, and I refuse to become one of those people who can’t make it through the day without a 5-hour Energy drink. So, what’s a girl to do? I did some research, and it turns out there are a number of lesser-known, but equally effective, healthy alternatives out there. Click through for some energy boosts that you can consume without worrying about going into cardiac arrest.

1 of 7 Rev3 Energy is a great alternative to drinks like Red Bull and Rockstar. It's only 70 calories, and contains Vitamin B1, B2, Biotin, Calcium, Magnesium, Citric Acid, and Malic Acid.

(Rev3 Energy Drink, $35.94 for 12, usana.com) Instead of caffeine and sugar FRS uses Quercetin, which is an antioxidant that triggers the body's ability to self-produce natural energy.

(FRS Healthy Energy, $28.48 for 12, frs.com) The Yerba Mate energy shot is a certified organic energy shot. It combines the popular yerba mate plant with other ingredients like caffeine, made from organic, shade grown yerba mate. (Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Energy Shot, $7.98 for pack of 2, guayaki.com) This wonder tea has been popular in china for centuries, and has a number of health benefits besides providing energy. It is also believed to help in anti-aging, removal of toxins, weight loss, and blood circulation.

(Rishi Tea Organic Pu-erh Tuo Cha Loose Tea, $25.78 for pack of 2, amazon.com) If you really want to get your energy the natural way, why not try a shot of wheatgrass? It looks gross and it doesn't really taste any better, but the health benefits are endless. Proponents claim it can do anything from detoxing blood to preventing cancer. Almost all of the natural energy drinks above boast vitamin B as one of their ingredients, so why not just go straight to the source. The B-complex vitamins offer the instant boost of energy we all crave.












