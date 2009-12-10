Dita Von Teese Talks About Her Favorite Accessory and 10 Winter Hats You Need Now

In a recent interview, Dita von Teese reveals some lesser known details about her persona and the icons who’ve shaped it along the way.

The burlesque diva stated that she has always used her clothing as a means of feigning confidence and admits to feeling shy. Her standout style that showcases her love of 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s fashion inspired by Marlene Dietrich and Marchesa Casati, allows her to utilize her favorite accessory–hats–as not only the cherry on top of her outfits, but as an intimidation factor…

Since it’s important to feel good about how you look and what you wear, we honor Von Teese’s hat fetish. Here are 10 (normal) winter hats that you need now:

1. Merona Cashmere Beret, $20, at Target.com.

2. BDG Ribbed Slouchy Beanies, $28, at UrbanOutfitters.com.

3. Diesel Felox Hat, $35, at Diesel.com.

4. Kate Landry Scarf-Detail Fedora Hat, $28, at Dillards.com.

5. The North Face ‘Boulder Peruvian II’ Beanie, $30, at Nordstrom.com.





6. Steven Alan Cashmere Hat, $69, at ShopBird.com.

7. Nordstrom ‘Peak’ Knit Hat, $26, at Nordstrom.com.

8. Milly Popcorn Wool Beanie Hat, $135, at Net-A-Porter.com.

9. Mociun Graduated Hemp and Wool Braids Hat, $184, at Shopbird.com.

10. Missoni Silk-Blend Crochet Beanie, $135, at Net-A-Porter.com.