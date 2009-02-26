Dita Von Teese and Cesare Paciotte

Dita Von Teese has inspired many to don lucite heels and strip down to bejeweled, barely there underthings. Many lingerie designers have found success in recreating the retro glamour lingerie that can be found in every intimate shop. Today, WWD reported that Cesare Paciotti has named a shoe after the saucy centerfold. The towering platform bootie with matte sequins, grommets and an ankle zipper detail is dripping with sexy, glamorous and gothic appeal. I am in love. The crochet knit turquoise pump with the zipper details is an interesting combo of fierce and demure. We melt into a pool of girl-next-door bondage.

Please put my name on the waiting list…