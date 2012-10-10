Want: Distressed Leather Cubic Belt From Kelly Wearstler

What: Kelly Wearstler Cubic Leather Belt

Why: A broken-in belt is a definitive cool-girl staple, and we’re loving the white background and striking cubic pattern on this particular version by interior design guru and fashion designer Kelly Wearstler.

How: Rock it with a pair of low-slung cropped jeans, pointy heels and a sharp blazer, or team it up with your favorite distressed slouchy denim cutoffs, opaque black tights and a chunky black sweater.

Kelly Wearstler Cubic Belt, $85; special order at Kelly Wearstler