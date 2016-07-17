StyleCaster
The Denim Shorts You’ll Live in All Summer

Photo: Janni Deler

Denim shorts may just be the ideal summer garment—easy to throw on with a T-shirt and sneakers or pair with a silk tank or off-the-shoulder top for a low-key party outfit. Right now, our favorite styles have a few things in common: they’re high-waisted enough to wear with a crop top and not flash more than an inch or two of skin, and they’re tattered and distressed in all the right places.

Sound familiar? Well, you’re in luck: With retailers going in on “festival wear” right now and Etsy and eBay sellers stocking vintage Levi’s cutoffs by the truckload, it’s the perfect time to pick up a new pair of denim shorts. Ahead, shop 15 of the best pairs you can buy right now, and see outfit ideas to copy ’till Labor Day and beyond.

1 of 27

Photo: Janni Deler

Vinyl Collector Distressed Cutoff Shorts, $42; at Lulu's

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Vintage Levi's High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $49; at Cuff n' Roll

Photo: Alana Ruas

High-Waist Levi's Denim Cutoff Shorts, $43.98; at Etsy store Firegypsy Vintage

Photo: Happily Grey

A Gold E Jaden High-Rise Cutoff Denim Shorts, $118; at Nordstrom

Photo: Skinny Hipster

Wrecked Cutoff Denim Shorts, $59; at Azalea

Photo: Kenza Zouiten

501 Shorts, $58; at Levi's

Photo: Sazan

Wedge Short, $58.50 (was $78); at Blank NYC

Photo: Sifreak Sichic

Denim Shorts High Waist, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: Fashionata

High-Waisted Ripped Denim Shorts, $40.38; at Missguided

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Alexander Wang Distressed Denim Shorts, $215; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: The View From 5'2"

Ripped Denim Shorts, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Denim Boyshorts: Cutoff Edition, $64.50; at Madewell

Photo: Goldschnee

Photo: Fashion Toast

