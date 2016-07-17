The Denim Shorts You’ll Live in All Summer

Denim shorts may just be the ideal summer garment—easy to throw on with a T-shirt and sneakers or pair with a silk tank or off-the-shoulder top for a low-key party outfit. Right now, our favorite styles have a few things in common: they’re high-waisted enough to wear with a crop top and not flash more than an inch or two of skin, and they’re tattered and distressed in all the right places.

Sound familiar? Well, you’re in luck: With retailers going in on “festival wear” right now and Etsy and eBay sellers stocking vintage Levi’s cutoffs by the truckload, it’s the perfect time to pick up a new pair of denim shorts. Ahead, shop 15 of the best pairs you can buy right now, and see outfit ideas to copy ’till Labor Day and beyond.