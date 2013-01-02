Dissecting the Rumor: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Secret Christmas Wedding

After seven years of dating (and six children), Hollywood’s most powerful couple, aka Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, announced their engagement in April 2012. Obviously, since then, celebrity news junkies have been waiting with bated breath for the A-listers to tie the knot, and now it seems like it actually may have happened—at least that’s what recent reports are saying. According to U.K.’s The Telegraph, the Jolie-Pitt clan decamped to designer Donna Karan‘s palatial Parrot Cay estate in Turks and Caicos and exchanged vows with their kids, Brad’s parents Jane and William, his brother Doug and sister Julie in tow. This was a pretty big bombshell to drop over a holiday weekend, so in order to keep you updated, we’re dissecting the rumor.

Why This Could Make Sense:

1. Well, first and foremost, it’s about time. Rumors have swirled for years that the couple were preparing to wed, with reports that the children were begging them to make it official. In late November, Pitt stated, “I am getting more pressure from my kids, and it’s something I want to do within their lifetime, but I also feel like the time has come.”

2. Big news drops over the holidays. Even paparazzi and journalists take breaks, so the holiday season is the perfect time for celebrities to due their business in private. The Jolie-Pitt clan has been spotted on the island, with multiple sources confirming they are staying at Karan’s home (without Karan). The massive estate features three secluded villas, so it’s pretty much the ideal spot for a serene and secret wedding.

3. Secret weddings are trendy these days. Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ lavish surprise wedding and Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll‘s nuptials last month, secret weddings are more popular than ever for the celebrity set.

Why This Doesn’t Make Sense:

1. The couple love to make a spectacle of important milestones. Yes, they’re known for being relatively low-key despite their massive wealth, but they also haven’t shied away from selling baby pictures to magazines which have netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars. To be fair, they donated the profits from the photo shoots to charity, but still.

2. Gay people still can’t get married everywhere. Pitt famously said, “When someone asked me why Angie and I don’t get married, I replied, ‘Maybe we’ll get married when it’s legal for everyone else.’ I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it—hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I’ve had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment.” Pitt seems like a man of his word, and since gay people can’t get married in California right now, they may have wanted to stick it out.

Regardless of the truth, there’s one thing on our minds: what she wore! She’s rumored to have wanted to walk down the aisle in a custom L’Wren Scott gown, but who knows? We’ll keep you updated as details trickle in.