Dissecting All The Fashion References in Justin Timberlake’s New Single “Suit & Tie”

Last Thursday, Justin Timberlake took to his website to reveal that he had a new album on its way (his first since 2006’s incredibly successful FutureSexLoveSounds). Today, he released the first single. Called “Suit & Tie,” the track is produced by longtime collaborator Timbaland, and features another heavy hitter who delivers a powerful verse at the end: Jay-Z. Timberlake, clearly proud of the finished product, stated: “It was probably the best time I’ve had in my career … Just creating with no rules and/or end goal in mind and really enjoying the process.”

We’re fans of the retro-sounding tune already, but what we’re most fascinated with is the multiple fashion names and references dropped throughout the verses. Below, we’ve rounded them up for your viewing pleasure.

“I be on my suit and tie sh*t, tie sh*t, tie…I be on my suit and tie sh*t/Can I show you a few things?” Obviously, Timberlake is a dapper gentleman who, frankly, is always on his “suit and tie sh*t,” so for the chorus of the song, he’s just continuously reaffirming his personal style philosophy.

“And you got fixed up to the nines/Let me show you a few things/All pressed up in black and white/And you’re dressed in that dress I like.” We can’t help but think this lyric is about Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel , who famously admitted that she lets him style her.

, who famously admitted that she lets him style her. “All black at the white shows/White shoes at the black shows.” The opening line of Jay-Z ‘s rap is a clear allusion to his signature style, which tends to be wearing an outfit that’s entirely white or entirely black (he routinely states, “All black everything!” in numerous songs including “Run This Town”).

‘s rap is a clear allusion to his signature style, which tends to be wearing an outfit that’s entirely white or entirely black (he routinely states, “All black everything!” in numerous songs including “Run This Town”). “This is truffle season/Tom Ford tuxedos for no reason.” Jay-Z clearly has a penchant for luxury, and he’s made that clear by bringing up truffle season, which fine dining connoisseurs know is the ultimate time to indulge. Also, he isn’t afraid to rock a Tom Ford tux, even when there isn’t a formal occasion.

“AllSaints for my angel/Alexander Wang too.” Whoever Jay’s “angel” is that he’s referring to—we can only assume his superstar wife Beyoncé —is clearly dressed to the nines as well, in chic yet edgy brands like AllSaints and Alexander Wang.

—is clearly dressed to the nines as well, in chic yet edgy brands like AllSaints and Alexander Wang. “Ass-tight Denim and some Dunks.” Even if Jay and Justin like their ladies high class, they can still appreciate some skintight jeans and killer sneakers.

