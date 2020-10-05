10 Disposable Face Masks So Cute, You’ll Be Sad To Toss ‘Em

Scroll To See More Images

I have my fair share of reusable face masks (and then some) so I feel a little guilty about this, but…I’m really interested in getting some cute disposable face masks. Hear me out! The classic blue medical ones really didn’t fit my vibes, but now that there are tons of stylish disposable options to choose from, I’m thinking that buying a few packs could be the move.

Why use disposables if you’ve already got reusable face masks? For me, the number one reason is acne. I’ve been working hard to get my maskne under control, and pretty much all my beauty-savvy friends have told me wearing disposable masks is the best thing to keep chin and cheek acne at bay. I definitely don’t intend to stop using the masks I already own, but being able to opt for a disposable option on a day when my skin is really freaking out definitely seems like a good idea.

That said, if you already have reusable masks you love, don’t feel obligated to buy disposables, too. In fact, the planet thanks you for your sustainability! If you don’t have to throw away a mask every day, you absolutely shouldn’t—but for anyone who does need a more short-term mask option, you might as well make ’em cute, right?

Tons of brands and Etsy sellers have started making disposable masks with a little extra flair, and you can now shop tons of different colors and patterns. Below, check out ten cute disposable face mask options and just see if they don’t put your basic blue one to shame.

1. Celeb Fave

Celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have all been spotted wearing evolvetogether’s disposable face masks, so you know they’ve gotta be good. This 7-pack has the coordinates of NYC on every mask.

2. Lace Face

Talk about the perfect date night face mask! These disposable lace-look face masks definitely look fancier than your basic blue mask, but they’re just as lightweight and breathable.

3. Tie-Dye

MaskMyFace on Etsy makes tons of cute disposables, and although they describe this set as camouflage, all I see is gorgeous, vibrant tie-dye! These masks boast a triple-layer construction for extra protection.

4. Rainbow

If you’re into a solid-colored disposable face mask but over the basic baby blue, these pack of ten different-colored disposable face masks from HealthAndCare on Etsy is for you! Personally, I love the lime green.

5. Lions, Tigers & Bears

OK, so more like cows, Dalmatians, leopards and zebras, but still! MaskMyFace on Etsy makes these fun animal-print disposable face masks to give your simpler outfits a little extra pizzazz.

6. Voter Vibes

evolvetogether partnered with i am a voter. on these disposable masks bearing the coordinates of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Talk about the perfect mask too wear when you head to the polls!

7. Paisley Print

If you started the quarantine by wearing actual bandanas around your face in lieu of face masks, these paisley-printed disposable face masks are a fun homage. MaskMyFace does it again!

8. Bright Colors

Another option for anyone who wants solid-colored face masks is this pack of disposables by BINGFONE. With 50 masks included in each set, you’ll receive ten of each color pictured.

9. Seeing Stars

If you prefer a black mask but like a little extra flair, these SOOQOO Star Disposable Face Masks are for you! These boast a triple-layer contraction and a bendable nose brim for a customized, comfortable fit.

10. Spooky Vibes

Last but not least, something for all you trick-or-treaters out there! These AWUS Halloween Disposable Masks are too darn cute, with little ghosts, skulls and Jack-O-Lanterns running all around.