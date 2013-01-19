Dispatch From Sundance: Getting Schooled In Gifting Suites and Dancing Till 4 AM on Day 2

Sure, Sundance is about movies, but it has also become about gifting suites and lounges in recent years (something that Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford reportedly disdains).

I started off my second day at the McCafé hosted by McDonald’s for a free latte and a catch-up with one of my favorite power publicists Steven Beltrani of The Narrative Group who is overseeing the space. He proudly told me, “I don’t have to wear a suit!” It’s true, one of the first rules of Sundance is that no one dresses up and snow boots are de rigueur.

Then it was onwards to the Sorel space. The brand has set up a life size “Pinterest Experience” where visitors can create life size pinboards using Sorel boots for the chance to win fun prizes. Sorel is just the tip of the iceberg, it seems that just about every brand has a presence at Sundance this year (HP, Chase, Dell, UGG, the list goes on and on). Oakley has a gifting suite where they are offering everything from hats to sunglasses and sending celebs with pros up to the Park City mountains to snowboard. The Miami Lounge has gifting suites from brands including Carlo Pazolini and Rudsak. There is even a pop-up restaurant on the ground floor sponsored by Udi’s Gluten Free. I ate a gluten free burger next to Mario Lopez. At the famous Talent Resources gifting suite Sean John was offering up jackets, Macoron Magnifique was gifting boxes of macarons, and Dove had set up a full scale salon where people were actually getting their haircut. Over at the Nintendo lounge folks were sipping designer bespoke cocktails and playing Wii.

It truly wouldn’t be hard to never see a movie at Sundance. After a day of gifting suites (getting free stuff is exhausting) it was on to the parties. Stella Artois hosted an event for its recent ad campaign shot by Annie Leibovitz and starring hunky British actor Noah Huntley who told me he was a “little overwhelmed” with all of the Sundance options. Over at the Grey Goose Blue Door Lounge was the party for Daniel Radcliffe’s new movie Little Darlings. Naturally I had to say hi to Mr. Harry Potter himself, and I am happy to report that he couldn’t be nicer. Then it was on to the party for Don Jon’s Addiction written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The actor was milling about along with Julianne Moore and Tony Danza (my most awesomely random celebrity sighting of Sundance so far). I stopped by the tail-end of MorningStar Farms ChefDance, an exclusive Sundance dinner series, where I got to taste Chef Whitney Miller’s braised beef roast (yum). Then it was onwards to the Gansevoort pop-up and finally I capped off my night at Tao, which has set up shop in, wait for it, a parking garage. I spotted Ben Foster and Paris Hilton in the crowd and danced till the wee hours knowing full well I would pay for it the next day. Hey, Sundance only comes around once a year.

Stay tuned for my dispatch from Day 3!