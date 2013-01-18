Dispatch From Sundance: “Bob” and the Party of the Week on Day 1



Robert Redford said at the opening day press conference for Sundance, which Redford founded in 1981: “People asked me [when I first started] Sundance—’You want to do it in Utah and in the winter?’ Yeah, make it weird.” It’s a fitting way to describe the film event which has become a hub for discovering new talents along with a space for corporate brands looking to cash in on the festival’s cache to gather.

Our team arrived in snowy Park City the day before festival kick off. Arriving at our house, blocks from the center of town, but high in the mountains, I had one of those “I’m definitely not in New York City anymore” moments. You can actually ski to the town lift directly from the house. Dinner on arrival night was at the fun High West Distillery & Saloon (the world’s only ski-in distillery) where I learned that in Utah you can only have one alcoholic drink in front of you at a time (who knew?). I also discovered that Elk is surprisingly tasty.

The next day, Sundance began in earnest. At the day one press conference I learned that everyone calls Robert Redford “Bob.” There is no truth to the rumor that Sundance has its sights set on Brooklyn, according to Redford. And that 50 percent of this year’s entrants to the festival are women—good news for everyone.

Then it was off to the Montage Deer Valley for a serious spa day where I was treated to a Reflexology Balancing Facial (yes, it’s tough to be me) and a dip in their incredible indoor pool with a view that overlooks the mountains—it truly has to be seen to be believed.

I capped off the night with the party of the night (if not the week), our very own StyleCaster and The Vivant party celebrating the debut of the movie “May in the Summer.” The party was held in a raw space that has been completely transformed by nightlife guru Nur Khan (seriously, he brought in fireplaces). I danced the night away with the likes of Adrien Grenier and Dave Grohl in one of those only in Sundance moments. Slipping into my Brooks Brothers pajamas at the end of the night has never felt so sweet.

So yes, to come back to Redford’s point, Sundance is definitely “weird” but only in the best possible way.

Stay tuned for my dispatch from Day 2!