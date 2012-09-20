Dispatches From the iPhone 5 Line

The iPhone 5 is now officially on sale at Apple stores everywhere, but it should come as no surprise that hoards of people were already camped outside of Apple stores worldwide days before the launch like teenagers eager to audition for the judges on American Idol. It’s safe to say that this is one of the most anticipated technological devices to be released in quite some time, so naturally, we had to check out one of the lines for ourselves.

On Thursday, we headed to a Apple store smack dab in the middle of one of the most chaotic shopping districts in the world on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street in New York City, and spoke to various people queued up. It turns out that it requires quite a bit of thought and strategy to survive camping out in Manhattan for multiple days.

Keenan Thompson, a Queens native, came armed and ready with his MacBook Air, iPhone 4S, iPad, clothes and toiletries. This wasn’t his first time at the rodeo—in fact, he said he waited a whopping 18 days in line for the 4S when he (and many of us) thought it would be the 5. Nick Jones, an insurance agent, brought a blanket, two camping chairs and his computer so he could still work. Others weren’t as prepared. Ryan Lash took time off of protesting at Occupy Wall Street to wait in line, and only brought his guitar and “some cardboard.”

While many in the crowd admittedly looked a bit on the unkempt side, some of them have found solace at a nearby Crunch gym, which has been kind enough to offer many people in line free showers. That’s just one benefit of camping out at this particular Apple store. Amy, a NYU student, chose it because it’s located in a safe area with a major police presence. Joseph Toole, a music producer, stated that while during the day it’s quite bustling and loud, at night it’s relatively quiet for a New York City street. Some members of the line even go inside the Apple store at odd hours (it’s open twenty-four hours a day) to entertain themselves.

It may not suit us to stand outside for days (in fact, we’d be much more comfortable watching the line from a room at The Plaza across the street from this store), but we definitely have tech respect for those who have. Let’s all just hope they don’t run out!

The iPhone 5 officially goes on sale at 8 a.m. local time at Apple’s various stores around the world.