Slideshow: Disney Stars Who Went Hipster After Leaving The Mickey Mouse House Behind

The Disney Channel is essentially a factory. They take good-looking and well-behaved kiddies and make them into superstars, super virgins and just all-around little wads of pink bubble gum. These kids represent everything great about the Disney brand. They become favorites of children and parents alike, and they have massive success for years on end. But what happens when it all falls apart?

Well, we have all seen what happens — and it’s not exactly pretty. Sure, stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera go completely nuts after their Disney days are caput, but other stars do so in a less subtle way.

We couldn’t help notice the trend of starlets and heartthrobs who abandon their beloved Mickey Mouse roots and turned to the dark side of hipsterdom. We’ve compiled a gallery of some of our favorite Disney Channel legends who traded in their purity rings for hipster cred. Click through and let us know what you think!