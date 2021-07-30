Disney x Casetify Phone Cases Announce To All That You’re A Princess

I don’t care how old you are. If you watched Disney movies as a kid, chances are you still get a little giddy when you see something utterly nostaglic. That’s how I feel about the Disney Princess x Casetify collection. The tech brand launched the Be Your Own Princess campaign this week with seriously cute phone and AirPods cases, new Custom AirTag Holder, Apple Watch and more accessories. Each is emblazoned with the iconic Disney characters of Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan and Tiana.

“The most magical thing about Disney Princess characters is that everyone can be one,” said Casetify CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng in a statement. “Their charisma, kindness and bravery inspires us to be our own true, authentic self while celebrating what makes each one of us unique—a core value to the members of our own community.”

The brand is celebrating 10 years since its founding with new, limited-edition products including its first Beaded Phone Strap, a trendy accessory you’re probably seeing all over Instagram. There’s also a create-your-own case option so you can actually have your own name on a princess-inspired iPhone case. It would make such a cute gift.

There are so many items to choose from for each princess but I’m going to get you started with a few of my faves, below.

Jasmine Stickermania

Choose from 11 different case colors with Jasmine-inspired stickers.

Ariel Mirror

There are also real mirror cases for each princess.

Cinderella Stickermania

As well as AirPod and AirPod Pro cases with three color options. This iridescent Cinderalla is so good.

Mulan AirTag

Cover your AirTag with your fave princess and truly never lose your wallet/keys/phone again.

Disney Princess Bead Charm

Pop this beaded phone strap onto any case for a seriously fun upgrade.