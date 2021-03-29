Disney+ Just Raised its Prices—But Here’s How You Can Still Subscribe For Free

If you’re a fan of Marvel, Star Wars or Disney, you may want to know if Disney Plus has a free trial to test out the site before committing to a subscription.

Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of March 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can see why.

Not only does the site have almost every Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie in its catalogue, but the service also allows users to stream blockbuster movies, such as Raya and the Last Dragon and the live-action Mulan, as well as offers original content like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

It’s clear that Disney Plus has a lot to offer, but with so many streaming services on the market (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc.), it’s understandable why customers want to know if Disney Plus has a free trial to try the service out before signing up. So does Disney Plus have a free trial? Read on ahead for how to watch Disney Plus for free.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month on a monthly subscription and $79.99 per year on a yearly subscription. The service raised its price for the first time from $6.99 to $7.99 in March 2021.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to watch shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and movies like Mulan at no cost. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so be sure to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

