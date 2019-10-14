Disney+ Is Launching Soon—We Have The Entire List Of Streaming Titles Here & It’s A Lot

Don’t mind me, I’m just about to pass out from all this nostalgia. You see, the Disney plus film line-up and launch date was just revealed, and the amount of movies that will be available for streaming come November 12 is truly too much for my millennial heart to handle. If you grew up on Disney movies too, then you’re in for both and treat and a shock.

Early on October 14, the Disney+ Twitter account started introducing the titles of each movie and show that will be featured on the new streaming service. They started with a classic, 1937’s Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, and continued to reveal titles in chronological order. Now let’s keep in mind: Disney+ is the product of Disney’s buyout of 20th Century Fox, which means that the streaming service will also include selections from the Fox catalog. Combine this vast collection with the fact that Disney is including a significant number of titles since 1937’s Snow White—which is just as old as my grandma—and we’ve got a whopping list to reveal. Not to mention, there will be a bunch of forthcoming Disney films available to stream on the platform, including the live-action Lady & The Tramp which is premiering alongside the service.

How many titles are we talking here, then? Disney+ revealed over 500 titles in a series of tweets that spanned all morning. You can check them all out for yourself, below.

Titles marked by an asterisk will be premiering the first streaming date of November 12.

Pixar

Disney+ Originals

Monsters at Work

Forky Asks a Question*

Lamp Life

SparkShorts*

Pixar Movies

A Bug’s Life

Brave*

Cars*

Cars 2*

Cars 3*

Finding Dory*

Finding Nemo*

The Good Dinosaur*

Inside Out*

Monsters Inc.*

Monsters University*

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 1

Ratatouille*

The Incredibles*

Toy Story

Toy Story 3*

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-E*

Disney Animation

Disney+ Originals

Chip’n’Dale

Short Circuit

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Disney Animated Movies

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)*

A Goofy Movie

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)*

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)*

Aladdin (1992)*

Alice in Wonderland (1951)*

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)*

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)*

The Aristocats (1970)*

Bambi*

Bambi II (2006)*

Beauty and the Beast (1991)*

Big Hero 6 (2014)*

The Black Cauldron (1985)*

Bolt (2008)*

Brother Bear (2003)*

Brother Bear 2 (2006)*

Chicken Little (2005)*

Cinderella (1950)*

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)*

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)*

Dinosaur (2000)*

Dumbo*

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)*

Fantasia*

Fantasia 2000 (2000)*

The Fox and the Hound (1981)*

Frozen*

Frozen 2

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)*

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)*

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)*

Hercules (1997)*

Home on the Range (2004)*

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)*

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)*

James and the Giant Peach (1996)*

The Jungle Book (1967)*

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)*

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)*

Lady and the Tramp (1955)*

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)*

Lilo & Stitch*

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)*

The Lion King (1994)*

The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)*

The Little Mermaid (1989)*

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)*

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)*

Meet the Robinsons (2007)*

Melody Time (1948)*

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers*

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas*

Moana*

Mulan (1998)*

Mulan II (2005)*

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)*

Oliver & Company (1988)*

Peter Pan (1953)*

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie (2011)*

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)*

Pinocchio*

Pocahontas (1995)*

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)*

The Princess and the Frog (2009)*

The Rescuers (1977)*

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)*

Return to Never Land (2002)*

Robin Hood (1973)*

Secret of the Wings (2012)*

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs*

Steamboat Willie

Stitch! The Movie (2003)*

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)*

Saludos Amigos (1943)*

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)*

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Short)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)*

Tangled (2010)*

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)*

Tarzan and Jane (2002)*

Teacher’s Pet (2004)*

The Three Caballeros (1945)*

Tinker Bell (2008)*

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)*

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)*

Treasure Planet (2002)*

Valiant (2005)*

The Wild (2006)*

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (2004)*

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)*

Winnie the Pooh (2011)*

Wreck-It Ralph*

Zootopia*

Disney Animated Series

Amphibia*

Big City Greens*

Big Hero 6: The Series*

The Book of Pooh*

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, S1)

Eleanor of Avalor*

The Emperor’s New School*

Goof Troop

Gravity Falls*

Handy Manny*

Jake and the Never Land Pirates*

Kim Possible*

Legend of the Three Caballeros*

Lilo & Stitch: The Series*

The Lion Guard*

Little Einsteins

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)*

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse*

Mickey Mouse Shorts

Milo Murphy’s Law*

Muppet Babies (2018)*

My Friends Tigger and Pooh*

Phineas and Ferb*

PJ Masks*

Puppy Dog Pals*

Recess: All Growed Down*

Recess: School’s Out*

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade*

The Replacements*

The Simpsons*

Tangled: The Series*

Tron: Uprising*

Vampirina*

Disney Live-Action

Disney+ Originals

Noelle*

Lady & the Tramp*

Diary of a Female President

Flora & Ulysses

Love, Simon Series

Muppets Now

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Stargirl

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Togo

Safety

Live-Action Movies

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)*

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)*

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)*

Aladdin (2019)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)*

Almost Angels (1962)*

Babes in Toyland (1961)*

The Barefoot Executive (1971)*

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)*

The Biscuit Eater (1972)*

The BFG (2016)*

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1967)*

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)*

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)*

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)*

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)*

The Country Bears (2002)*

Dan in Real Life (2007)*

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)*

Davy Crocket, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)*

Davy Crocket and the River Pirates (1956)*

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)*

Dumbo (2019)*

Eight Below (2006)*

Emil and the Detectives (1964)*

The Finest Hours (2016)*

Flicka (2006)*

Freaky Friday (2003)*

The Game Plan (2007)*

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)*

Greyfriar’s Bobby (1961)*

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)*

The Haunted Mansion (2003)*

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)*

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The Incredible Journey (1963)*

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)*

Invincible (2006)*

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)*

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1971)*

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)*

The Love Bug (1969)*

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins (1964)*

Million Dollar Duck (1971)*

Millions (2005)*

Miracle (2004)*

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)*

The Muppets (2011)*

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)*

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets (2007)*

Old Yeller (1957)*

The Pacifier (2005)*

The Parent Trap (1961)*

Pete’s Dragon (2016)*

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl*

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest*

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides*

Pollyanna (1960)*

The Prince and the Pauper (1961)*

The Princess Diaries*

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement*

Queen of Katwe*

Remember the Titans

Return to Oz (1985)*

The Rocketeer

The Rookie (2002)*

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)*

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)*

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)*

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)*

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)*

Secretariat (2010)*

The Shaggy Dog (1959)*

The Shaggy Dog (2006)*

The Sign of Zorro (1958)*

Snow Dogs (2002)*

The Sound of Music (1965)*

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)*

Super Buddies (2013)*

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)*

That Darn Cat! (1965)*

Those Calloways (1965)*

Trail of the Panda (2009)*

Treasure Island (1950)*

Tron (1982)*

Tron: Legacy (2010)*

Tuck Everlasting (2002)*

The Ugly Dashcund (1966)*

The Young Black Stallion (2003)*

Live-Action Shows

Malcolm in the Middle

The Muppets – The Series*

The Disney Channel

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series*

Lizzie McGuire

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Disney Channel Series

Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)*

Bizaardvark*

Boy Meets World

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)*

Crash & Bernstein

Descendants*

The Evermoor Chronicles*

Fast Layne*

Girl Meets World*

Good Luck Charlie

Lab Rats: Elite Force*

Lizzie McGuire

Raven’s Home*

Sydney to the Max*

The Suite Life on Deck*

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody*

That’s So Raven*

Wizards of Waverly Place*

Disney Channel Original Movies

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)*

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)*

Avalon High (2010)*

Bad Hair Day (2015)*

Best Friends Whenever (2015)*

Buffalo Dreams (2005)*

Cadet Kelly (2002)*

Camp Rock (2008)*

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)*

Cheetah Girls (2003)*

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)*

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)*

Cloud 9 (2014)*

College Road Trip (2008)*

Cow Belles (2006)*

Dadnapped (2009)*

Descendants*

Descendants 2 (2017)*

Den Brother (2010)*

Double Teamed (2002)*

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)*

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)*

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)*

Freaky Friday (2018)*

Frenemies (2012)*

Full-Court Miracle (2003)*

Geek Charming (2011)*

Get a Clue (2002)*

Girl vs. Monster (2012)*

Go Figure (2005)*

Going to the Mat (2004)*

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas (2011)*

Gotta Kick It Up (2002)*

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)*

Halloweentown High (2004)*

Hannah Montana (2006)*

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert*

Hatching Pete (2009)*

High School Musical (2006)*

High School Musical 2 (2007)*

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)*

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)*

Hounded (2001)*

Ice Princess (2005)*

Invisible Sister (2015)*

The Jennie Project (2001)*

Jessie (2011)*

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)*

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience (2009)*

Jonas (2009)*

Jump In! (2007)*

Jumping Ship (2001)*

Kickin’ It (2011)*

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)*

Kim Possible (2018)*

Lab Rats (2012)*

Lemonade Mouth (2011)*

Leroy & Stitch (2006)*

Let It Shine (2012)*

Life Is Ruff (2005)*

Life Size 2 (2018)*

The Luck of the Irish (2001)*

Now You See It (2005)*

Pixel Perfect (2004)*

The Poof Point (2001)*

Princess Protection Program (2009)*

The Proud Family Movie (2005)*

Minutemen (2008)*

The Mistle-Tones (2012)*

Motorcrossed (2001)*

Phil of the Future (2004)*

Read It and Weep (2006)*

Return to Halloweentown (2006)*

Right on Track (2003)*

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)*

The Scream Team (2002)*

Shake It Up (2010)*

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)*

Snowglobe (2007)*

Starstruck (2010)*

Stuck in the Middle (2016)*

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)*

Skyrunners (2009)*

The Swap (2016)*

The Suite Life Movie (2011)*

Three Days (2001)*

Teen Beach Movie (2013)*

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)*

Teen Spirit (2011)*

Tiger Cruise (2004)*

Tru Confessions (2002)*

‘Twas the Night (2001)*

Twitches (2005)*

Twitches Too (2007)*

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)*

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)*

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)*

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2012)*

You Wish! (2003)*

Violetta (2012)*

Zapped (2014)*

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)*

Zenon: Z3 (2004)*

Zombies (2018)*

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Hawkeye

Loki

Marvel’s What If…

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel 616

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk

WandaVision

Marvel Movies

Ant-Man*

Avengers: Age of Ultron*

Avengers: Endgame (available December 11th)

Captain Marvel*

Guardians of the Galaxy*

Iron Man*

Iron Man 3*

Thor: The Dark World*

Marvel Shows

Inhumans*

Animated Marvel Shows

Avengers Assemble (2013)*

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)*

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)*

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)*

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)*

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)*

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)*

Spider-Man (1981)*

Spider-Man (2017)*

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)*

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)*

Star Wars

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian*

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 (premiering February 2020)

Untitled Rogue One Prequel Series

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Star Wars Movies

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones*

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith*

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope*

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back*

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi*

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens*

Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story*

Star Wars: The Clone Wars*

Star Wars Series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars*

Star Wars Rebels*

Star Wars Resistance*

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles*

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales*

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures*

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars*

Documentary and Reality

Disney+ Originals

The World According to Jeff Goldblum*

Encore!*

One Day at Disney

Dolphin Reef

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

Be Our Chef

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies

(Re)Connect

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

Earthkeepers

Ink & Paint

Documentary Films

The African Lion (1955)*

African Cats (2011)*

Aliens of the Deep (2005)*

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)*

Bears (2014)*

Before the Flood (2016)*

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)*

Born in China*

Breaking2 (2017)*

Chimpanze (2012)*

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingoes*

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)*

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)*

Deep Blue (2003)*

Easter Island: Unsolved (2009)*

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)*

Free Solo*

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)*

Hostile Planet (2019)*

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)*

The Flood (2018)*

Jane (2017)*

Journey to Shark Kingdom (2010)*

Kingdom of the Blue Whale*

Life Below Zero (2013)*

The Living Desert (1953)*

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)*

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)*

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)*

Mission to the Sun (2018)*

Monkey Kingdom (2015)*

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)*

Roving Mars (2006)*

Sacred Planet (2004)*

The Story of Perri (1957)*

Secrets of Life (1956)*

Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron (2017)*

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)*

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)*

White Wilderness (1957)*

Reality and Docu-Series

Amazing Planet

Apollo: Missions to the Moon*

Atlantis Rising*

Brain Games*

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings*

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan*

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.*

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet*

Drain the Oceans*

Earth Live*

Encore!

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity*

Giants of the Deep Blue*

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted*

Great Migrations*

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Into the Okavango*

Kingdom of Apes: Battle Lines*

Kingdom of the White Wolf*

The Incredible Dr. Pol*

Man Among Cheetahs*

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Marvel’s Hero Project*

Miracle Landing on the Hudson*

One Day at Disney*

One Strange Rock

Origins: The Journey of Mankind*

Planet of the Birds*

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue*

Science Fair*

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures*

Secrets of the King Cobra*

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special*

Sharks of Lost Island*

Stonehenge Decoded*

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Tree Climbing Lions*

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna

Wild Yellowstone*

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise*

Wings of Life*

The World According to Jeff Goldblum*

The World’s Greatest Dogs*

And that’s all, folks!