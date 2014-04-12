The 12 Biggest Disney and Nickelodeon Kid Scandals

Even Stevens star Shia LeBeouf has endured a rough coming of age. His strange run of behavior included ramming his car into a neighbor’s car, a drunk-driving accident, plagiarizing, and a performance art piece. To be continued!

Jamie Lynn Spears got pregnant at age 16, while she was starring on Zoey 101

Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy had sexy photos leaked by a boyfriend in 2014.

Sonny with a Chance star Demi Lovato entered rehab in 2010 for an eating disorder, depression, and cutting.

Head over to OK! now to see the rest of the scandals!

More from OK!

9 Celebrities Who Stayed Friends After Breaking Up

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Channing Tatum

15 Celeb Pregnancy Selfies You Need to See