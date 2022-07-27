HSMTMTS’ Matt Cornett Guesses Iconic Disney Lyrics From ‘Encanto, ‘Frozen’ & More

He may cover Disney songs on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but how well does Matt Cornett know Disney lyrics?

In honor of the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney Plus, StyleCaster put Cornett’s Disney knowledge to the test in a game of “Name That Lyric.” The rules are simple: We give him a lyric from an iconic Disney song and he has to guess what the song is and what movie it’s from. Let’s just say, three seasons singing Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and High School Musical songs on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—which premiered its third season on Disney Plus on July 27, 2022—has trained him well.

Cornett plays E.J. Caswell, a high school jock-turned-theater lover who met Nini Salazar-Roberts (Olivia Rodrigo) at a theater camp. E.J. is cast as Chad Danforth and the understudy for Troy Bolton in a fictional theater production of High School Musical in the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The character was cast as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast in the second season.

Watch Matt Cornett play “Name That Lyric — Disney Edition” in the video above.

High School Musical: The Musical The Series is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

