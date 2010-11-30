Disney Fashion: From Mickey Mouse To Design House?

My instincts lead me to believe that the same people who crowd Lincoln Center for the shows during Fashion Week are not the same group who would wait outside a theater to catch the first showing of a Disney movie, but lately it seems that I could be all wrong. We’ve all marveled at the ridiculous Opening Ceremony Tron Legacy line, but German designer Michael Michalsky is taking his adoration for the upcoming film to the next level.

He somehow talked Disney into holding the German premiere of the 3D Tron: Legacy directly after his fall/winter mens and womens show in Berlin on January 21, six days before it hits theaters. Known for his street-wear vibe and urban influences, Michalsky thinks his Urban Nomads-themed collection fits perfectly with the cult-classic.

Disney has seriously turned its marketing efforts toward the fashion set in the last couple of years. Between Tom Binns’ affordable collection for the Disney Store (and very high end pieces from his main line) to celebrate Alice and Wonderland, MAC’s Venomous Villians makeup collaboration that launched this fall and the Noir Jewelry Disney Signature collection, the company might as well change its moniker to the Fashion House of Mouse.

Have you purchased any of Disney’s new goods, or do you prefer watching the movies to wearing them?