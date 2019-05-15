‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ & 62 Other Movies On the Disney-Fox Schedule

Scroll To See More Images

We don’t know if Avengers: Endgame still has you in shambles, but we have some delightful news to cheer you up. Disney and Fox recently released their new movie schedule and it’s thrilling. So if you didn’t know, in what might be the biggest entertainment deal of the 21st century, Walt Disney Company purchased 21st Century Fox for $71 billion. But what does this mean? Essentially (in what is a low-key monopoly) all of you favorite Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and 21st Century Fox films will all be coming out of the same entertainment house from here on out.

If you remember all of that drama late last year with Netflix canceling all of their Marvel shows and Fox shelving a few forthcoming projects, this is why. However, it’s not all bad. Disney’s new streaming service Disney + is set to launch Nov. 9, 2019, and Disney will also be taking total control of Hulu. Now–the media company has just released their film schedule through 2027, and we’re going to start planning our movie purse snacks now.

Now, before you get overly excited, we have to warn you that a good chunk of these movies are still untitled–especially those coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, if you want to know when you’ll see Angelina Jolie kill the game in Maleficent’s devilish horns again or when we’re going to see Emma Stone draped in furs as Cruella, then we’ve got you covered.

As the summer comes in full-blast, we are getting a ton of live-action remakes from the Disney/Fox wheelhouse including Aladdin (May 24) and The Lion King (July 19). 2019 will also be the year of the sequels with flicks like Toy Story 4 (June 21), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Oct. 18) and Frozen 2 (Nov. 22). In case you’re interested, you should note that there are also more Star Wars films in the works and four Avatar sequels coming that we certainly didn’t ask for. Some franchises never die!

Take a look Disney/Fox’s entire lineup through 2022 below.

2019

Tolkien (Fox Searchlight) – May 10

Aladdin (Dis) – May 24

Dark Phoenix (Fox) – June 7

Toy Story 4 (Dis)- June 21

Stuber (Fox) – July 12

The Lion King (Dis) – July 19

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Fox) – Aug 9

Ready or Not (Fox Searchlight) – Aug. 23

Ad Astra (Fox) – Sept. 20

The Woman in the Window (Fox) – Oct. 4

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Dis) – Oct. 18

Ford v. Ferrari (Fox) – Nov. 15

Frozen 2 (Dis) – Nov. 22

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Dec. 20

Spies in Disguise (Fox) – Dec. 25

2020

Underwater (Fox) – Jan. 10

Untitled Kingsman Movie (Fox) – Feb. 14

Call of the Wild (Fox) – Feb. 21

Onward (Dis) – March 6

Mulan (Dis) – March 27

The New Mutants (Fox) – April 3

Untitled Marvel (Dis)- May 1

Artemis Fowl (Dis) – May 29

Untitled Pixar (Dis) – June 19

Free Guy (Fox) – July 3

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) – July 17

Jungle Cruise (Dis) – July 24

The One and Only Ivan (Dis) – Aug. 14

Death on the Nile (Fox) – Oct. 9

Untitled Marvel (Dis) – Nov. 6

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dis) – Nov. 6

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 25

West Side Story (Fox/Amblin) – Dec. 18

Cruella (Dis) – Dec. 23

2021

Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 12.

Nimona (Fox) – March 5

Untitled Disney Live Action -March 12

Untitled Disney Marvel – May 5

Untitled Disney Live Action – May 28

Untitled Pixar – June 18

Untitled Indiana Jones – July 9

Untitled Disney Live Action – July 30

Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 8

Untitled Disney Marvel – Nov. 5

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 24

Avatar 2 (Fox) – Dec. 17

2022

Untitled Disney Marvel – Feb. 18

Untitled Pixar – March 18

Untitled Disney Marvel – May 6

Untitled Disney Live Action – May 27

Untitled Pixar – June 17

Untitled Disney Live Action – July 8

Untitled Disney Marvel – July 29

Untitled Disney Live Action – Oct. 7

Untitled Disney Live Action – Nov. 4

Untitled Disney Animation – Nov. 23

Untitled Star Wars (Dis) – Dec. 16.

2023

Untitled Disney Live Action – Feb. 17

Avatar 3 (Fox) – Dec. 22

2024

Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 20

2025

Avatar 4 (Fox) – Dec. 19

2026

Untitled Star Wars (Dis)- Dec. 18

2027

Avatar 5 (Fox) – Dec. 17