Disney To Dirty: Mickey Mouse Club’s Finest Screw-ups

There’s Hollywood and the fame and fortune associated with being a celebrity, and then there’s Disney. A whole different crop of celebrity cabbage patch, where stage moms throw little ones into the ring to see if they can sing, dance, and have freshly-scrubbed faces all-year round. Well, sometimes it works out and the munchkins come out unscathed (whew, Ryan Gosling, you dodged a bullet), while others fall into the same pattern of rebellion, naked pictures, and poor Lifetime movie career choices.

We should point out, in the Disney World, being a screw-up does not necessarily mean you’re unsuccessful…in fact, in some cases it means just the opposite. Take a look back at the most dysfunctional Disney babies who fell down, dropped their pants, and got right back up again.

Justin Timberlake

While the former boy bander and Mickey Mouse clubber is very successful now with a hot girlfriend and more on his plate than ever, there was a short period of time when his promiscuity earned him the nickname Trouser Snake, and he has been quite vocal about a certain herbal extracurricular activity.

Britney Spears

Britney, Britney, Britney. Tattoos, child abandonment, multiple marriages, intentional loss of hair, and a plethora of Juicy sweatsuits and wardrobe malfunctions. Since, she’s pulled herself up, and is back to the ohhhh, kind-of-wholesome girl she used to be. But we’re always in the mood for a surprise.

Lindsay Lohan

After a totally successful childhood acting career and the beginning of a promising adult one (Mean Girls, hello!), Lohan let the nightlife and perhaps a crazy mother get to her. Drugs, rehab, a song about how we should just let her party, and a father airing more dirty laundry than Justin Timberlake probably owns. Off-and-on lesbian activities, nip-slips like it’s her job…plus the quintessential movie flop in which she played a stripper separated from her twin at birth. Just a normal Tuesday for Linds.

Christina Aguilera

Remember how scandalized the world was when the Dirrty video aired, complete with grinding in a communal shower and wearing ass-less chaps? Then her admission to having more than ten piercings? We’re sure Disney had a little heart attack, but the bombshell is a quiet wife and mother now, taking the Nicole Richie route.

Miley Cyrus

All was fine and well with Hannah Montana…until some sketchy pictures kept making it online; awkward Myspace-worthy photos of Miley in her underwear, or all over some random dude. Plus, quite a few rumors about her holier-than-thou attitude to fans, and *cough* remember when she grinded on an ice cream truck pole? That’s just unsanitary.

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical princess and Zac Efron’s girlfriend was horrified when nude photos of her were leaked online. The 17-year-old claimed they had been taken for her then-boyfriend, and used the incident to warn other girls about her mistake. She then accepted a part as a stripper in the film Sucker Punch. There’s something to be said for semi-consistency.

