What 25 Former Disney Channel Stars Look Like, Then and Now

If you grew up in the ’90s or 2000s, Disney Channel was a big thing in your childhood. It was what established the careers of now-astronomically famous stars such as Selena Gomez, Zac Efron, and Raven-Symoné—not to mention, consumed the after-school hours of many millennials who were supposed to be doing homework. And though we grew up with Disney Channel stars, our memory, like everyone, becomes a little foggy, which is why it’s sometimes a little hard to remember what they looked like when they were squeaky-clean teenagers getting into trouble on-screen.
To show you the epic glow-up of actors from Disney Channel classics including “Lizzie McGuire,” “High School Musical,” and more, we’re looking back at what your favorite childhood celebrities looked like then, and what they look like now. Like all of us in our awkward preteen phases, they’ve had some jaw-dropping transformations. See the epic evolutions ahead.
2001: Hilary Duff, Age 13
In 2001, Duff was a fresh-faced preteen who was unsure if her new Disney Channel show, "Lizzie McGuire," in which she played a clumsy, boy-obsessed middle-schooler, would even be picked up for a second season. (Side note: Look at that bling.)
2017: Hilary Duff, Age 30
It's been 17 years since Duff was first introduced to audiences as Lizzie McGuire. Since then, she's made her return to television on TVLand's "Younger," in which she plays an ambitious, sex-positive literary agent. Duff has also released four albums, one of which came out in 2015.
2004: Zac Efron, Age 16
In 2004, two years before Efron became a household heartthrob in the "High School Musical" franchise, he was starring in the short-lived CW series "Summerland" (gap-toothed and all).
2018: Zac Efron, Age 30
This year marks 12 years since Efron first infatuated audiences with his singing, dancing, and basketball moves on "High School Musical." He's become a bona fide leading man since then, with movies such as "Baywatch" and Golden Globe–nominated "The Greatest Showman."
2003: Ashley Tisdale, 17
Though Tisdale had dabbled in acting as a kid, she didn't find her big break until 2005 when she starred as Maddie Fitzpatrick, a blunt, dry-humored hotel employee, in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." A year later, her fame exponentially grew when she starred as Sharpay Evans, a type-A theater fanatic, in "High School Musical."
2018: Ashley Tisdale, Age 32
While Tisdale still acts, most of her efforts are concentrated on her YouTube channel, where she performs covers and provides fans with makeup and skin-care tips. On the acting side, Tisdale has done stints on shows such as "Sons of Anarchy" and "Family Guy" and starred in the short-lived CW series "Hellcats."
2001: Raven-Symoné, Age 15
By 2001, Symoné was already an established child star, with scene-stealing roles in "The Cosby Show" and "Dr. Doolittle." But her big break didn't happen until 2003 when she played a sassy psychic in "That's So Raven." Her fame grew that year when she starred in the fan-favorite Disney Channel movie "The Cheetah Girls."
2017: Raven-Symoné, Age 31
After exploring paths outside of acting, with a stint as an opinionated panelist on "The View," Symoné returned to her roots with 2017's "That's So Raven" spin-off, "Raven's Home."
2003: Shia Labeouf, Age 16
Labeouf became a household name in 2000 as Louis, the immature younger brother in a family of five, in "Even Stevens," which also led to a movie. He even won an Emmy for it. The actor continued his Disney time with the movie "Holes."
2017: Shia Labeouf, 31
Fourteen years after the end of "Even Stevens" in 2003, Labeouf has built a respectable acting career, with films such as "Transformers" and "Disturbia." He can be seen next in 2018's "The Peanut Butter Falcon" opposite Dakota Johnson.
1998: Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Age 6
Cole and Dylan became instant fan favorites when they starred as troublemaking twins in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" in 2005. The series became so popular that it birthed a spin-off, "The Suite Life on Deck," in 2008, which ran for three years.
2016: Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Age 23
After taking a break from acting to attend New York University, the twins returned to their roots. Cole currently stars as fan-favorite Jughead on CW's "Riverdale," while Dylan is planning his acting return with the indie film "Carte Blanche."
2004: Vanessa Hudgens, Age 15
Audiences were first introduced to Hudgens in 2006 when she played Gabriella Montez, a book-smart high-schooler with a crystal-clear singing voice, in "High School Musical."
2018: Vanessa Hudgens, Age 29
Since "High School Musical," Hudgens has returned to her theater roots with roles in Broadway's "Gigi" and FOX's "Grease: Live." The actress has also starred in cult-favorite films such as "Spring Breakers" and "Sucker Punch."
2003: Emily Osment, Age 11
Osment found fame in 2006 when she starred as Miley's clumsy bestie, Lily, in Disney Channel's instant favorite, "Hannah Montana."
2017: Emily Osment, Age 25
Since "Hannah Montana" ended in 2011, Osment has returned to TV with a leading role in Freeform's "Young & Hungry," where she plays a headstrong ambitious chef.
2006: Miley Cyrus, Age 13
As a kid, Cyrus was relatively known because of her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, but she didn't become a household name until she starred as a pop singer with a double life on "Hannah Montana" in 2006.
2018: Miley Cyrus, Age 25
Since the end of "Hannah Montana," Cyrus has taken a break from acting. Instead, she's concentrated on music, with six albums and a Grammy nomination under her belt.
2008: Demi Lovato, Age 16
Lovato was first introduced to audiences as the lead of 2008's "Camp Rock." Her fame led to her own Disney Channel show, "Sonny with a Chance," in 2009.
2017: Demi Lovato, Age 25
Since her Disney Channel days, Lovato has taken a step back from acting and has concentrated on music. She's released six albums (including one that has hit number one on the Billboard 200) and has earned a Grammy nomination.
2007: Selena Gomez, Age 15
Gomez dabbled in guest-starring roles on a few Disney Channel projects, but she didn't find her big break until she played the daughter of a family of wizards in "Wizards of Waverly Place" in 2007.
2018: Selena Gomez, Age 25
Like her Disney Channel peers, Gomez has taken a break from acting and concentrated on music. She's racked up several radio hits, including 2015's "Good for You" and 2017's "Fetish," and has released three solo albums so far.
2010: Zendaya, Age 13
Zendaya found her big break on the Disney Channel in 2010 as aspiring dancer Rocky in "Shake It Up." The role led to a second Disney Channel show, "K.C. Undercover," in 2015.
2018: Zendaya, Age 21
Zendaya recently ended her time on Disney Channel with the finale of "K.C. Undercover" in February 2018, but she's already been making a mark in Hollywood. In 2017, Zendaya starred in Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," as well as the Golden Globe–nominated "The Greatest Showman."
2008: Bella Thorne, Age 10
Thorne was a working child actor, but she didn't find lasting fame until she starred as CeCe in "Shake It Up," opposite Zendaya.
2018: Bella Thorne, Age 20
Unlike Zendaya, Thorne didn't return to Disney Channel after the end of "Shake It Up" in 2013. Instead, she's been pursuing her own acting career. Currently, she has her own show on Freeform, "Famous in Love," and has an already-buzzy movie, "Assassination Nation," in the pipeline.
2000: Christy Carlson Romano, Age 15
Romano became a Disney Channel favorite in 2000 when she played the strict older sister of Labeouf in "Even Stevens." The actress also has a special place in many '90s kids hearts as the voice behind "Kim Possible."
2017: Christy Carlson Romano, Age 33
Since her run on Disney Channel, Romano has dabbled in acting, with guest parts on shows such as "Family Guy." She's also spent a significant time on stage, starring in Broadway musicals including "Beauty and the Beast" and "Avenue Q." But right now, we're gonna guess she's concentrating on being a mom. She welcomed her first child in 2016.
2002: Brenda Song, Age 14
Song captured audiences' hearts and laughs as the spoiled hotel heiress London Tipton in 2005's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." She reprised the role for its spin-off in 2008.
2017: Brenda Song, 29
Song has had a few notable acting projects since her end on Disney Channel. In 2010, she starred in the Oscar-nominated "The Social Network," and she's also played recurring characters on "New Girl" and "Scandal."
2004: Aly Michalka, Age 15
During her time on Disney Channel, Michalka was one half of the pop-rock duo, Aly & AJ, with her sister, Amanda. She also starred on the network's fan-favorite show "Phil of the Future" for two years.
2018: Aly Michalka, Age 28
After dabbling in acting for a little bit, with a stint on The CW's "Hellcats," Michalka is concentrating on music with her sister. Aly & AJ, known briefly as 78Violet, released their fourth album, Ten Years, in 2017, nodding to the 10-year gap between their last musical release.
2008: Debby Ryan, 15
Ryan found Disney Channel fame in 2010 as Bailey on "The Suite Life on Deck." Her charm and charisma led the network to cast her in her own show, "Jessie," a year later.
2018: Debby Ryan, 24
Since her time on Disney Channel, Ryan has been awaiting her return to TV. Currently, she's set to play the lead in Netflix's anticipated dark comedy "Insatiable," about a disgruntled-teenager-turned-beauty-queen.
2009: Bridgit Mendler, Age 16
After a stint on "Wizards of Waverly Place," Mendler became a Disney Channel staple in her own show, "Good Luck Charlie," in 2010. The show, which also led to Mendler's Disney Channel film, "Lemonade Mouth," ended after four years.
2016: Bridgit Mendler, 24
Like some of the Disney Channel stars before her, Mendler has been concentrating on music. So far, she's released one album, "Hello My Name Is...," to critical acclaim, and is working on her second.
