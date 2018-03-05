What 25 Former Disney Channel Stars Look Like, Then and Now

If you grew up in the ’90s or 2000s, Disney Channel was a big thing in your childhood. It was what established the careers of now-astronomically famous stars such as Selena Gomez, Zac Efron, and Raven-Symoné—not to mention, consumed the after-school hours of many millennials who were supposed to be doing homework. And though we grew up with Disney Channel stars, our memory, like everyone, becomes a little foggy, which is why it’s sometimes a little hard to remember what they looked like when they were squeaky-clean teenagers getting into trouble on-screen.

To show you the epic glow-up of actors from Disney Channel classics including “Lizzie McGuire,” “High School Musical,” and more, we’re looking back at what your favorite childhood celebrities looked like then, and what they look like now. Like all of us in our awkward preteen phases, they’ve had some jaw-dropping transformations. See the epic evolutions ahead.