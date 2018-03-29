10 Former Disney Channel Stars Who Spoke Out Against the Network

Joe Jonas

In an essay for New York magazine, the DNCE frontman didn't hold anything back when criticizing the writing on his Disney Channel show "Jonas." "The thing about the show was that some of the writing on it was terrible," he said. "It just ended up being some weird slapstick humor that only a 10-year-old would laugh at. They took out the kissing scene that Nick had."

Joe has also been open about Disney Channel forcing him to shave so that he could look like a teenager and cater to a younger audience.

"I had to shave every day because they wanted me to pretend like I was 16 when I was 20 (when the show was done, I cut my hair off and grew as much of a beard as I could)," he said. "We went along with it at the time, because we thought Disney was our only real shot, and we were terrified that it could all be taken away from us at any moment."

The Jonas Brothers member has also been vocal about feeling creatively stunted at Disney due to executives frequently telling him and his brothers to change their music to make it more kid-friendly.

"Because of Disney ... there were so many things throughout our career that we had to sugarcoat," he said. "If a lyric was slightly sexual, someone at the record company would tell us we had to change it.... It felt like we couldn't be creative, so we stopped listening to them and just started handing shit in."

He added, "Being a part of the Disney thing for so long will make you not want to be this perfect little puppet forever. Eventually, I hit a limit and thought, 'Screw all this, I'm just going to show people who I am.' I think that happened to a lot of us. Disney kids are spunky in some way, and I think that's why Disney hires them. 'Look, he jumped up on the table!' Five, six, ten years later, they're like, 'Oh! What do we do?' Come on, guys. You did this to yourselves."