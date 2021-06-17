Disney Adults, Prepare To Be Obsessed With Disney x Casetify

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get one thing straight: I am not, by any means, what you would call a Disney Adult. I have only been to Disney once when I was seven years old and I often forget the difference between Disneyland and Disneyworld. I know one is in Florida and the other is in California, but do you honestly expect me to know which park is which? Despite all of this, I really want one of these new phone cases from the Disney x Casetify collection and I can’t for the life of me tell you why. Is Mickey Mouse officially cool again?

The new collection, out now, includes everything from iPhone cases to Apple Watch bands to laptop skins that forgo Disney’s usual vivid color palette for a bunch of sleek black-and-white colorways. All of the techy pieces included in the drop are priced between $35 and $79 bucks, so buying one of these pieces is way cheaper than buying a ticket to any of the parks.

The collection even includes a limited-edition 3D silicone AirPods case that features Mickey’s face and ears. If you’re looking for a phone or iPad case that’s a little less, well, Mickey-fied, pick up either the checkerboard case with hidden Mickeys or the one with Mickey heads warped to resemble a trendy cow print.

It’s honestly not shocking that Casetify would collab with a brand as iconic as Disney. They’ve dropped highly successful collections with everyone from The M Jewelers to the freakin’ Louvre museum in the past. That said, only a brand like Casetify could make Mickey Mouse feel truly hip in 2021. Disney Adults, don’t hate me!

Read on to shop a few of the pieces from the brand-new collection. Don’t forget to show yours off the next time you visit the parks!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mickey Silhouette Custom Name iPhone Case

Is that a basic cow print? Nope! This phone case from the new collection actually includes a few sneaky hidden Mickey Mouses throughout.