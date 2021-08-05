These Disney Advent Calendars Include Ornaments Like Cinderella’s Slipper & Rapunzel’s Pan

There are a lot of Disney advent calendars out there, but these calendars—which include never-before-told stories about princesses like Moana and Ariel and ornaments like Cinderella’s slipper and Rapunzel’s pan—are some of the best.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

If you’ve never got an advent calendar before, here’s a word to the wise. They go on pre-sale months before the holidays and are known to sell out well before their official release. And if these Disney advent calendars are anything like other pop culture advent calendars—such as Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars Marvel and Batman—we suspect that they’ll go fast.

From storybook advent calendars with never-before-tales about Disney characters like Alice and Peter Pan to a pop-up advent calendar complete with its own Christmas tree and ornaments like the Beast’s enchanted rose, these are the Disney advent calendars that you need in your homes now.

This Disney princess advent calendar includes 25 compartments that fans can open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are ornaments of iconic Disney items such as Cinderella’s glass slipper, Tiana’s water lily, Rapunzel’s frying pan, the Beast’s enchanted rose and Ariel’s shell. Other ornaments include Cinderella’s midnight clock and the Fairy Godmother’s carriage. Along with the ornaments, the calendar also comes with a pop-up Christmas tree and a 28-page book of Disney secrets and trivia to quiz even the most passionate fans. The calendar itself is decorated with the snowy silhouettes of iconic Disney princesses such as Rapunzel, Ariel and Cinderella.

Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

If you’re curious about what happens during the holidays of your favorite Disney movies, this Disney storybook advent calendar is for you. The calendar includes 24 paper sleeves that fans can open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. In the sleeves are 24 different paperback books about how Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Belle, Mulan, Aurora and Elastigirl spend the holidays. Each 24-page book tells a different never-before-told story of what Christmas Eve would look like in various movies such as Lilo & Stitch and Princess and the Frog.

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

If you want a more affordable option, this seven-day Disney advent calendar may be for you. The calendar includes eight die-cut pockets that fans can open as they count down the week to Christmas. Inside the the first seven pockets are miniature paperback storybooks about how beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Moana, Anna and Elsa, Timon and Pumba, and Jasmine spend the holidays. The eighth pocket is a blank Disney-themed letter and envelope for one to write a letter to Santa. The letter is decorated with Disney characters like Lumiere, Miss Potts and Chip from Beauty and the Beast. The calendar also includes exclusive stories about characters from Toy Story, The Jungle Book and other Disney favorites.

Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa is available on Amazon.

Sign us up for a month of Disney princesses. This Disney princesses advent calendar includes 24 compartments that fans open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. Inside the compartments are 24 paperback books about how Disney princesses like Belle, Mulan, Pocahontas, Jasmine, Merida and Tiana spend the holidays. The books, which are 24 pages each and are individually wrapped in paper sleeves, also feature stories about princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White and Aurora. The front of the advent calendar is decorated with illustrations of the princesses, while the back features other signature characters from their Disney movies like Beast, the Fairy Godmother and King Triton.

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 is available on Amazon.

