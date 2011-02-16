Discovery Releases LP Today

Rostam Batmanglij the keyboardist from Vampire Weekend and singer Wes Miles from Ra Ra Riot are releasing their musical side project Discovery‘s LP today. The LP is actually titled LP and I don’t want to go in to that whole, “Wilco (The Album)/(The Band)/(The Song)” thing again.

The album is indie electro-pop which should satisfy you this summer now that you’ve listened to Vampire Weekend an ungodly number of times.

Here’s the tracklist for LP:

Orange Shirt

Osaka Loop Line

Can You Discover?

I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend (featuring Angel Deradoorian of the Dirty Projectors)

So Insane

Swing Tree

Carby (featuring Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend)

I Want You Back (Jackson 5 cover)

It’s Not My Fault (It’s My Fault)

Slang Tang