Discovery+ Is on Sale For Just 99 Cents—Here’s How to Sign Up Before It’s Too Late

If you’ve spent countless hours watching shows like Fixer Upper, Chopped and 90 Day Fiance, you may want to know about Disney Plus’ free trial (and other deals) to watch HGTV, Foot Network and more for super cheap.

Discovery+, which launched in the United States in January 2021, is the exclusive streaming service for HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel and Discovery channel, as A&E, Lifetime and History. Discovery+ is also the home of original shows such as First Time Fixer, Chopped Challenge and 90 Day Diaries.

Compared to other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, Discovery+‘s main focus is on fans of reality TV, cooking, home improvement, history, true crime and non-fiction shows. “It’s been a long journey,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said at a press conference in December 2020. “We’ve been committed to this. It’s why for the last 5 to 6 years we have not been selling content to third parties.” He continued,“People like spending time with our characters and our brands. A lot of the other services you put on at 8 or 9 at night… We find people are putting us on while they are working or cooking or home schooling their kids. We feel like scripted has had its moment and this is our time.”

Discovery+ is available in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 50 languages. At the conference, the service’s executives said they expected “tens of millions” of subscribers, with 70 million in the United States and 400 million overseas. So…if you love home improvement, food and reality TV shows as much we do, you may want to know about Discovery+’s free trial and other deals. Read on ahead how to sign up for little to no cost.

How much does Discovery+ cost?

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month and users can cancel at any time.

Does Discovery+ have a free trial?

Discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial. Want a longer subscription? Well, Verizon Unlimited customers with at least one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited are eligible for 12 months of free Discovery+. Customers with Verizon Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Start Unlimited are also eligible for six months of free Discovery+. Visit Verizon’s website for more information.

What is Discovery+’s Amazon Prime Video promo?

For Amazon Prime Day from June 14 to June 22, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also sign up for the first two months of Discovery+ for 99 cents (!!!). Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the AMC+ sale can sign up for a free trial and add Discovery+ for just 99 cents. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

