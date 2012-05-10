Discover How To Get The Ultimate Red Carpet Lashes

Are you arachnophobic? So are we — that’s why spider lashes are a total deal breaker when it comes to our daily beauty regimen. In fact, when we asked COVERGIRL and makeup artist Sage Maitri to stop by and show us how to get REAL red carpet-worthy eyelashes, they were only too happy to oblige.

Ready to glam out your eyes in just a few easy steps? Just follow along with the video above or hit the tips below for a full breakdown:

Step 1: Grab an eyelash curler and gently curl your lashes. This helps to open up your eyes and makes your lashes look longer.

Step 2: Add a bit of liner to the root of your upper lashes to darken them.

Step 3: Apply COVERGIRL’s LashBlast 24 Hour Mascara to the root of your lashes first and gently feather upward towards the tips.

Step 4: Use the excess mascara on your wand to lightly cover your lower lashes.

Credits:

Makeup Artist: Sage Maitri, The Wall Group

Model: Amanda Vanderziel, MUSE

Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

