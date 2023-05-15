The Frame TV Is the Chicest Home Upgrade & It’s Up to $800 Off For a Limited Time

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me and have been eyeing Samsung’s The Frame TV since it first shook the interior design world in 2017, now is the time to hit that ‘buy’ button. You’ve heard it here first — the oh-so-chic Frame TV, which allows you to display chosen artwork when turned off, is up to $800 off, meaning your living room (and mine) is about to get the luxe upgrade. Starting Monday, May 15, through Sunday, May 21, Samsung is hosting its quarterly sales event, Discover Samsung. This week is the best time of the year to score up to 35 percent off savings on some of Samsung’s best devices, plus a surprise rotating selection of daily deals from 12-4 p.m. ET and 12-4 p.m. ET flash deals that are guaranteed to fit your budget.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone, check out the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which you can save up to $750 with enhanced trade-in value. Or, if you’re ready to make the switch from corded to wireless earbuds, The Galaxy Buds2 will be a hot ticket item for you, with up to $40 off. For an even better deal, take advantage of their bundles, with our favorite set being the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which, when purchased together, gets you $125 off. Whether you’re remodeling your entire kitchen or creating an entertainment room for movie nights and video game seshes, you’ll find everything you’re looking for during the Discover Samsung Event.

To ensure that you don’t miss out on some of the biggest summer discounts, we’ve dug up the best weeklong deals. From home gaming monitors and projectors to speakers and laptops, upgrade your home and shop the most exciting tech offers below.

SmartThings Station with Travel Adapter

Not only can this device charge your phone, but it can also control the AC, lights, speakers, and security. You can finally make your dream of having a smart home come true!

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

A spotless floor can be yours for up to $300 off with Samsung’s Jet Bot Robot. This upgraded version includes a Clean Station that empties the robot so you never have to touch the dust.

Galaxy Book3

Tired of lugging around a heavy laptop? With a thin, lightweight design perfect for on-the-go, Galaxy Book3 is a smart choice for your next laptop. Save $250 on the Galaxy Book3 right now.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

These earbuds stay put in your ear, no matter how busy your day gets or how active you are. Pick up the Galaxy Watch5 Pro with these buds and receive $150 off your purchase.

Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Words can’t describe how excited I am to finally donate my old, clunky college TV in favor of this refined pick.

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Get up to $1,200 off select refrigerators, including this unique and sleek four-door French-door refrigerator.

The Freestyle

How fun would it be to watch a movie outdoors this summer? Use this projector to display the film on the side of your home or on a wall inside.