Disco Queen Donna Summer Dies At 63

The universe is officially screwing with my head. Disco legend Donna Summer has tragically passed away today after a battle with cancer. I have no idea how to even begin to explain to you my affections for the iconic singer. The Bar and Bat Mitzvah staple has had a slew of enormous hits over the years, such as “She Works Hard for the Money,” “Love to Love You Baby,” and the classic party-closer, “Last Dance.”

I don’t know what is going on this year. So many greats are passing away and it is absolutely devastating. I am at a loss of words to even honor Donna, who has influenced so many of today’s top performers. To celebrate the wonderful life and career, watch the video below of Donna appearing on classic 1990s show Family Matters.