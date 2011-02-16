The Dirty Projectors Release New Music Video

The Dirty Projectors released their new music video for their song, “Stillness is the Move” off their album Bitte Orca which is already being declared one of this year’s best albums.

In the video, The Dirty Projectors are dressed like Himalyan whistle kids and nuns from a convent on a mountain. They even accessorize with a llama. (Or is that an alpaca?) I love that The Dirty Projectors rock the hardest seasonal trend to wear: the harem pant jumpsuit.

The Dirty Projectors are so on top of the world right now, they can do absolutely no wrong in my eyes…

