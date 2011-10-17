Dirty Cell Phones Have E. Coli

Just in case you needed more of a reason to wash your hands, a new study reveals one in six cell phones in Britain (dirty birds!) may be contaminated with fecal matter that can spread E. coli. So if you’re notwashing your hands after using the bathroom (um, gross) bacteria is being spread from your hands to your phone and beyond.

Researchers at theLondon School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine andQueen Mary,University of London traveled to 12 cities in the UK collecting 390 samples from mobile devices and from the hands of volunteers who were also asked about their hand-washing habits.

Not only did the study reveal most didn’t wash their hands, they also lied about their hygiene habits.USA Today reports the findings which were released on (wait for it) Global Hand Washing Day on Oct. 15:

Ninety-five percent of the participants told the researchers that they washed their hands with soap and water where possible. However, lab tests revealed that 92 percent of phones and 82 percent of hands had bacteria on them. The researchers also found that 16 percent of hands and 16 percent of cellphones harbored E. coli bacteria, which is found in feces and can cause serious illness.

Bottom line (no pun intended): If you don’t want poo on your phone and face — wash your hands with soap and water. It’s just that simple.